Boral Agency Speaks Live at the American Manufacturing Strategies Summit
Houston-based marketing firm Boral Agency offers insight behind growth strategies in times of uncertainty at the American Manufacturing Strategies Summit.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boral Agency, a Houston-based B2B marketing and branding firm, is thrilled to have participated in the 12th annual American Manufacturing Strategies Summit this past fall at the Marriott Marquis in Downtown Houston.
At this hybrid event, the company’s co-owners and founders, Patricia and Brenda Boral, presented a speech entitled “Growth Strategies: Marketing in Times of Uncertainty” to a large group of C-level manufacturing professionals.
The goal of the presentation was to provide valuable insight into how manufacturers can better promote their services and expand their reach.
Topics covered during the speech included specific growth marketing strategies that are best suited to manufacturing companies, as well as the importance of digital marketing techniques like SEO and online advertising for those who work in the manufacturing industry.
Patricia and Brenda Boral, along with their team, recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of their agency, which they built from the ground up in 2011 with just $300 and their personal laptop computers. With decades of experience in the business, marketing, and advertising worlds, they are uniquely suited to guide other professionals on creating an effective digital marketing plan in 2021 and beyond.
Patricia Boral is a University of Houston Downtown MBA program fellow professor and serves as a mentor at the University of Houston Wolfe Center. Brenda Boral has a master’s degree in marketing strategies and has earned a coveted spot on the Houston Business Journal’s 40 under 40 list.
Since starting their agency 10 years ago, the Boral sisters and their team have placed a special emphasis on supporting and lending their expertise to businesses in the manufacturing sector.
They have worked with many notable manufacturing companies in the Houston area and beyond, including South Coast and Hendrix Specialty Fabrication, and through this work, have noticed similar patterns that are consistently holding manufacturers back from attracting new customers and achieving maximum growth.
In their speech, Patricia and Brenda Boral addressed four of the biggest challenges they’ve noticed their manufacturing clients face over the years:
● Outdated websites
● Lack of automation
● Lack of digitization
● Poor client communication
The sisters also addressed the impact that COVID-19 has had on businesses in the manufacturing industry. The pandemic has exacerbated the problems listed previously, and it has also placed extra pressure on manufacturing businesses to shift their marketing strategy and prioritize a stronger online presence.
Brenda and Patricia went on to outline several steps that manufacturers can take to streamlining this approach, including creating clear buyer personas and tailoring marketing strategies to a specific, well-defined audience. They also discussed the importance of consistent branding and clear communication, especially when it comes to online marketing and advertising.
Those who want to read the entire transcript of the speech, or watch the video recording, can access it through Boral Agency’s website: https://www.boralagency.com/growth-strategies-marketing-in-times-of-uncertainty/.
Boral Agency also invites those who are interested in learning more about their marketing and advertising services for manufacturing businesses to contact them by phone or email or to reach out and connect via social media.
ABOUT BORAL AGENCY:
Boral Agency is a full-service, Houston-based B2B marketing and branding firm established in 2012. Their focus is helping predominantly manufacturing brands with designing lead generating websites, content writing, inbound marketing, video marketing, online advertising, and web maintenance.
