McCarter Offers Four Ways For Brands to Break Through Stereotypes at M2Moms®
65% of moms believe brands don’t understand them
Stereotyping limits brands’ ability to attract and retain their ideal target market. It’s lazy marketing behavior and insulting to moms.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citing the continued disconnect between marketing and the real life of moms and women, Katrina McCarter proposes four ways for brands to break through stereotypes and more effectively market to moms and women. McCarter is the founder of Marketing to Mums, a marketing and research consultancy, and Partnership Mastery, where she helps brands identify and negotiate meaningful, strategic partnerships. In her new M2Moms® article, “Hey Brands, What In The World Are You Waiting For?”, she says brands can improve their marketing by: investing in research and marketing to moms/women specialists; adding moms and women to internal and external teams; involving women and moms in new product development; and building gender balanced teams. The article is available on M2Moms® an online executive learning resource dedicated to helping marketers deliver better results with today’s moms and families.
— Katrina McCarter, Founder/CEO of Marketing to Mums
McCarter explained, “Research consistently finds that brands and their agencies make key mistakes in communicating with mothers. Chief among them is stereotyping, which limits brands’ ability to attract and retain their ideal target market. It’s lazy marketing behavior and insulting to moms. And, unless they’re the only game in town, it will adversely affect their sales conversions. Here’s an example. Think about how many times moms are depicted as size 8 dynamos, juggling boardroom demands with kids’ needs. While I’m sure those challenges are valid, the way they’re communicated are outdated or plain wrong. Triumph—one of the world’s leading underwear manufacturers—reports that in Australia and New Zealand 48 % of women are size 14 or above. And Saatchi and Saatchi found that only 19% of UK women ever identified with a woman in an ad.”
In addition to Marketing to Mums and Partnership Mastery, McCarter is a best-selling author, podcast host and board advisor. She is a frequent contributor to M2Moms® and a past winner of M2Moms® best speaker award.
Nan McCann, M2Moms® producer said, “Katrina is one of our most respected contributors. She is passionate about helping brand marketing executives build better business with moms and women. Over the years both on-stage and in her books and articles Katrina has attracted a global following for her advice and expertise.”
Additional current and notable M2Moms® content includes: new research on “The New Reality of Mid-Career Working Women”, “Car Marketing Drives Moms Crazy”, “ How Partnerships Rebuilt Barbie”, “Six Key Marketing To Moms Strategies”; “Using Qualitative Research To Build Brands That Women Want”; “Brand Opportunities In Mom Market Subsegments”, “Multi-Year Research On Moms Shopping Trends”, “Play & Pandemic: How Brands Can Help Families Now”; an insightful “Black Lives Matter” Series; surprising research results on “Charitable Giving Across A Lifespan”; the latest innovations and trends on parents & families; plus an unmatched compendium of mom-marketing-focused data.
