McCarter’s Research Reveals Auto Brands Disconnect With Moms at M2Moms®
71% Of Moms Say Auto Brands Don’t Get Them
This dissonance represents a fantastic opportunity for automotive brands”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drawing on her Marketing to Mums survey of 952 Australian mothers, internationally recognized global marketer and mother of 3, Katrina McCarter, found that, ”71% of moms say auto brands don’t get them”. McCarter added in the same survey, ”79% of moms identified themselves as key car buying decision makers”. In her recent M2Moms® article “Car Marketing Drive Moms Crazy”, McCarter reviews the causes of the disconnect, reflects on her own personal experience and identifies one automotive brand that gets its marketing right with today’s moms and families. McCarter is founder of Marketing to Mums and Partnership Mastery. M2Moms® - The Constant Conference is an online executive learning resource dedicated to helping marketers deliver better results with today’s moms and families.
— Katrina McCarter, Founder/CEO of Marketing to Mums
“This dissonance represents a fantastic opportunity for automotive brands,” McCarter explained. “The top three mistakes moms feel automotive brands make? They treat moms like they’re stupid. They push their sales message too hard. They stereotype moms. In moms’ words, “Stop selling to me like I’m defined by being a mom. My car is an extension of my identity (like my clothes) and I’d like that to be a good-looking, even sexy one.”
“My own research has lately centered on Volvo,’ McCarter added. “Thanks not just to their product but their Scandinavian ethos of ‘omtanke’ or thoughtfulness, and consistent, award-winning marketing. Volvo’s initiatives demonstrate a deep understanding of modern mothers. Their strategy is to connect with moms early in their automotive search (they set up shop at giant mother and baby shows), via marketing which speaks directly to women. My interest was piqued by the company’s recent Gerety Award win for a spot with the tagline, ‘The car that looks after you like you look after others’.”
Additional current and notable M2Moms® content includes: "Boomers and Zoomers: Sharing Culture Through Video Chat to Connect with Young Grandchildren During the Pandemic”, “ How Partnerships Rebuilt Barbie”, “Six Key Marketing To Moms Strategies”; “Using Qualitative Research To Build The Brands That Women Want”; “Brand Opportunities In Mom Market Subsegments”, “Multi-Year Research On Moms Shopping Trends”, “Play & Pandemic: How Brands Can Help Families Now”; an insightful “Black Lives Matter” Series; surprising research results on “Charitable Giving Across A Lifespan”; the latest news, innovations and trends on parents & families; an unmatched compendium of mom-marketing-focused data; and to help Members work out those WFH kinks an ongoing series of “Moves that Stretch” with Stephanie Bittner, founder of Bittner Movement.”
M2Moms® Sponsors:
AARP, GfK, Highlights, FlashLight Insights, Marketing to Mums, Edison Research, Paramount Market Publishing, Pepper Miller Group, Snippies, and Bittner Movement.
About M2Moms® To learn more: www.M2Moms.com or nan@pme-events.com M2Moms® is produced by PME® Enterprises LLC.
Nan McCann
PME Enterprises LLC
+1 860-724-2649
email us here