Exceptional Female Entrepreneurs to celebrate Women’s Day

Chanda Charity Lumpa, an accomplished executive and leader with over 32 years working experience in the insurance, banking, tourism, and telecommunications industries.

Sought-after media personality and entrepreneur, Lulu Haangala-Wood, with over a decade of experience in the media industry, Lulu has also joined the step digital revolution by co-founding a digital platform called Afrishop.

I am a keen promoter of gender diversity, good corporate governance, and transformational leadership. It is important for me to speak to women in business and those who lead businesses.”
— Chanda Charity Lumpa
LUSAKA, ZAMBIA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global business personality, Chanda Charity Lumpa, Zambian hip hop star, Cleo Ice Queen, award-winning entrepreneur, Fazila Lulat and media personality-entrepreneur Lulu Haangala-Wood will all deliver addresses to women at the Zambia Entrepreneurs Startup Guide celebration of Women’s Day to be held at Sea Salt Restaurant in Lusaka on March 19th.

The event, in partnership with Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve, will celebrate International Women’s Day (which took place earlier this month) and will be hosted by Media Personality & Entrepreneur, Michelo Malambo.

Founded in Lusaka, the Zambia Entrepreneurs Startup Guide helps hundreds of aspiring Zambian entrepreneurs build their businesses, connect with strategic partners, and find potential investors. The group of entrepreneurs meet monthly and host events which feature successful local founders, innovators, educators, and investors, who all share lessons with the goal of building great companies.

The Women’s Day event is focused on celebrating Zambian women activists who are speaking up, challenging the status quo, pushing boundaries, changing cultural and social norms, and impacting lives in the process.

“I am a keen promoter of gender diversity, good corporate governance, and transformational leadership. It is important for me to speak to women in business and those who lead businesses. I am so looking forward to addressing all the exceptional women who will be attending,” says Ms. Chanda Charity Lumpa, an accomplished executive and leader with over 32 years working experience in the insurance, banking, tourism, and telecommunications industries.

As an esteemed woman entrepreneur, Ms. Lumpa is Patron of the University of Zambia Business and Economics Association, Vice Chairman of the Zambia Business and Professional Women Association. She has also been Managing Director of the Zambia National Tourism Board, Ecobank Zambia Limited and Airtel Networks Zambia Plc where she was the first female and Zambian to be appointed to that role.
Professional marketer and former Miss Zambia, host Michelo Malambo is the founder of Lutanda Management, an agency that identifies and develops talent.

“Zambian women have an innate entrepreneurial spirit. This forum is essential in sharing knowledge, creating opportunities for networking, and grooming the next generation of women business leaders to take their place in the Africa of tomorrow. I am very excited and proud to be participating at this event,” says Ms Malambo.

Having already taken bold steps to grow her career in what is ostensibly a male dominated industry, the appearance of Cleo Ice Queen as a speaker will also be an encouragement to young female entrepreneurs. The Zambian hip hop recording artist, Johnnie Walker ambassador and renowned television and radio presenter is the first female Zambian artist signed to Def Jam Records.

Founder of House of Cakes Zambia and 2019 Stanbic Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Fazila Lulat has grown her business using different techniques and bringing new ideas to the baking industry in Zambia, helping shape the business. Today, House of Cakes has grown a huge network of loyal customers ranging from individuals to corporates and international clients.

Lulu Haangala-Wood, meanwhile, is a sought-after media personality and entrepreneur. With over a decade of experience in the media industry, Lulu has also joined the step digital revolution by co-founding a digital platform called Afrishop, an e-commerce platform that offers African users an easy shopping solution for goods directly from China. Lulu is also a Youth Ambassador for the US Embassy and UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador with her life goal to be an actor of change in Africa, evident in the projects she undertakes through her We Keep Moving Foundation.

Lindile Ndwayana
Celebrity Services Africa
+27 72 524 1956
lindile@csa.global

