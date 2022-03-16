American Meadows sells a variety of different wildflower mixes. Chemical-free Mosquito Dunks kill mosquito larvae before they can become biting, disease-carrying adults. A standard deep well hand pump from Bison Pumps.

The editors of HomeGardenandHomestead.com have selected their top picks for Best Homestead Living Products in 2022.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s love of homesteading and ranching continues, according to Home Garden and Homestead, a leading website for independent and sustainable living. As more people move out of densely populated urban and suburban areas, interest in products for homesteads and larger properties keeps soaring.

Deep Well Hand Pump Keeps Water Flowing

Homestead and ranch life is often dependent upon wells for access to water. The water is typically delivered via an electric pump. But during power blackouts, generator failure, or natural disaster, a hand-powered pump can provide life-saving access to water.

A Standard Deep Well Hand Pump from Bison Pumps is the perfect backup to an electric pump. This hand pump can be installed alongside or in-line with an electric submersible pump. The high-quality pump is hand-crafted in the USA for years of dependable service.

The entire pump is constructed of stainless steel. The pump’s stainless steel lift rod is FDA approved for potable water, and the tensile strength of the stainless steel is vastly superior to fiberglass. The pump is TIG-welded and hand-polished to a mirror finish.

Bison Pumps makes a wide variety of hand-operated well pumps, including the Bison Shallow Well Hand Pump that is perfect for pressurizing a water tank. Bison also sells all the accessories needed for proper pump installations. For more information about pumps and accessories– including pricing, technical support and finding the nearest dealer– visit www.BisonPumps.com.

Natural Mosquito Control

Homestead and ranch properties can become mosquito breeding grounds in the hot summer months. The first step in mosquito control is to remove standing water where mosquitoes can lay their eggs. Then, use a natural bacterium called Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (BTI) wherever water remains or can collect after a rainfall.

BTI is a bacterium that occurs naturally in nature, and it attacks only mosquito larvae. BTI is deadly to mosquito larvae but harmless to other living things. This bacterium kills mosquitoes before they can grow up to be adults that bite people and spread deadly diseases.

BTI is the active ingredient in Summit Mosquito Dunks®, the top-selling biological mosquito control in the world. Simply float a chemical-free Mosquito Dunk in ponds, birdbaths, outdoor tubs, or anywhere water collects and stands. Mosquito larvae eat the BTI in the Dunk and die before they can become biting, disease-spreading adults.

Mosquito Dunks are organic, and they won’t harm people, pets, plants, wildlife, or beneficial insects. Plus, Mosquito Dunks are approved for use in fish habitats and animal watering troughs.

Each biodegradable Mosquito Dunk treats up to 100 square feet of surface water, and it remains active for 30 days or more. Mosquito Dunks® are available at hardware stores, garden centers, farm and ranch stores, and at SummitResponsibleSolutions.com.

Plant a Meadow Garden

It’s easy to create beautiful meadow gardens filled with wildflowers on homestead and acreage properties. It just takes the right assortment of wildflower seeds. A natural-looking wildflower garden can turn a barren field into a festival of color with flowers that support native pollinators, birds, and other wildlife.

The regional pollinator wildflower mixes from American Meadows contain non-GMO seeds for pollinator-attracting wildflowers such as Aster, Asclepias, and Coreopsis. These easy-to-grow wildflowers bring color in their very first season. And wildflowers create their own seeds for new generations of flowers for years to come.

American Meadows sells seven different regional wildflower seed mixes. So, it’s easy to choose the mixture that’s right for a specific property. The seed mixtures are sold in bulk in quantities ranging from ¼ pound for small gardens to 50 pounds to cover large acreage properties. More information is available at AmericanMeadows.com.