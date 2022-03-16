Michael Cook Has Been Reelected Chair of the Virginia Board of the Department of Medical Assistance Services
Liles Parker is pleased to announce that Michael Cook has been reelected to serve another term as Chair of the State of Virginia DMAS Board.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liles Parker PLLC is pleased to announce that Michael Cook has been reelected to serve another term as Chair of the Virginia Board of the Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS Board).
The DMAS Board oversees and advises the agency that is responsible for Virginia’s Medicaid program, which currently provides care to more than 1.75 million Virginians and is especially critical during this time of the COVID pandemic. Michael was first appointed to the Board in 2015 by Governor McAuliffe and was reappointed by Virginia’s current Governor Northam. After serving as an active, contributing member of the DMAS Board, he was elected as Chair by his fellow Board members. Most recently, he was reelected to serve a third term as Chair. We extend our enthusiastic congratulations to Michael for his extraordinary public service.
Michael is an “AV” rated lawyer with more than 35 years of experience representing a wide variety of health care related clients in regulatory, compliance, coverage, reimbursement, policy, strategic planning, government relations, and business matters. This experience includes managing the health care practices in the Washington, DC offices of several large national and international law firms. Michael began his career representing the Federal regulators of the Medicare and Medicaid programs as an attorney with the Office of General Counsel of the United States Department of Health and Human Services – often on significant matters of the highest profile and sensitivity. During his tenure at the Department, he also served as a Special United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. He has extensive experience representing clients before the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and numerous State agencies. Michael currently serves as Co-Chair of Liles Parker’s Health Care Practice Group.
Liles Parker attorneys represent Medicaid providers and suppliers nationwide in regulatory audits and compliance related projects. If you or your practice need assistance, give us a call. We can help protect your business, your reputation and, most importantly, your personal liberty. For more information, see our website: www.lilesparker.com
For a complimentary assessment of your case, give us a call. Our Firm represents health care providers and suppliers nationwide. Our attorneys are available seven days a week to take your call. We can be reached at: (800) 475-1906 or (202) 298-8750.
Martindale Hubbell has rated our firm as “AV.” This honor is “limited to only the most distinguished law practices; those that have achieved the AV rating. The ‘A’ signifies the highest level of legal ability, while the ‘V’ denotes ‘very high’ adherence to professional standards of conduct, ethics, reliability, and diligence.”
