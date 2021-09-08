Liles Parker PLLC Names Two New Partners
EINPresswire.com/ -- Liles Parker PLLC is pleased to announce that Lorraine Rosado and Ashley Morgan have been named Partners at the Firm. The promotion of these attorneys to the level of Partner reflects Liles Parker’s ongoing commitment to developing and advancing lawyers who have achieved the highest levels of professional accomplishment and who are devoted to advancing and protecting the interests of our health care clients and the institutional values of our Firm.
Both Lorraine Rosado and Ashley Morgan are two of only a small percentage of experienced health lawyers who have also trained and passed the certification examination requirements to become designated as a "Certified Professional Coder." On the billing side, both of these attorneys have also obtained certification as a "Certified Medical Reimbursement Specialist." These skill sets have been invaluable when conducting GAP Analyses of a provider’s medical record documentation in order to determine whether the claims meet applicable Medicare, Medicare or private payor coverage and payment requirements.
Lorraine Rosado has been with the Firm since joining Liles Parker in 2011 as an Associate Attorney after earning her law degree from Lewis and Clark Law School (Oregon). Lorraine graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. from Union College (New York), where she was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.
Since joining Liles Parker, Lorraine has handled claims disputes involving most major healthcare payors, including Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, various BlueCross BlueShield entities, and UnitedHealthcare. She is experienced working on large, complex administrative appeals of extrapolated alleged overpayments assessed by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) contractors, including Unified Program Integrity Contractors (UPICs).
Lorraine has represented the entire spectrum of medical providers and suppliers, including primary care and specialty physicians and physician groups in private practice and hospital employment; dentists; mental health professionals; podiatrists; home health agencies; skilled nursing facilities; hospices; ambulance service providers; physical, occupational, and speech therapists; chiropractors; and durable medical equipment suppliers.
Ashley Morgan has been with the Firm since joining Liles Parker in 2015 as an Associate Attorney after graduating cum laude with a law degree from American University (Washington, DC). Ashley graduated with a B.S. from James Madison University (Virginia).
Ashley has handled claims disputes with major payors including Medicare, Medicaid, various BlueCross BlueShield entities, and UnitedHealthcare. She has extensive experience working on administrative appeals of large alleged extrapolated overpayments assessed by CMS program integrity contractors -- primarily UPICs. She also represents health care providers and suppliers in connection with Comprehensive Error Rate Testing (CERT) audits, Supplemental Medical Review Contractor (SMRC) reviews and Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) "Targeted Probe and Educate" (TPE) reviews. Finally, Ashley has extensive experience representing clients in connection with Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) and working on False Claims Act matters and cases.
In addition to her considerable experience handling government and private payor claims audits, Ashley also has successfully defended numerous licensed providers in connection with complaints and disciplinary proceedings brought against our clients by State Medical Boards, State Nursing Boards and other State Licensing Authorities.
