GIDEON Releases The Most Comprehensive eBook on COVID-19 and Updates 425+ Infectious Disease eBooks
With this COVID-19 ebook, Infectious Disease experts have the most comprehensive data on the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its infection - under one roof, and at the click of a button.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GIDEON, one of the world’s leading databases on infectious diseases, released their robust 2022 COVID-19 e-book, the most comprehensive data on the disease to date. GIDEON subscribers can also access updated 2022 versions of over 424 ebooks on other infectious diseases.
GIDEON is a pioneer in offering exhaustive ebooks about the history and current endemic status of infectious diseases in 235+ countries and territories. GIDEON subscribers get immediate access to these ebooks on the GIDEON portal. The ebooks can be purchased on the website and through licensed distributors.
Dr. Stephen Berger, Co-founder and Medical Advisor at GIDEON states, “Healthcare professionals, researchers, and public health agencies are under pressure to assimilate and analyze COVID-19 data to prevent future outbreaks and pandemics. With this COVID-19 ebook, Infectious Disease experts have the most comprehensive data on the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its infection - under one roof, and at the click of a button.”
The COVID-19 ebook offers:
- Descriptive epidemiology
- Status of the infection – worldwide and by country
- Clinical features
- Distribution maps
- Images
- A complete list of clickable references, and much more.
The GIDEON database contains 425 ebooks on the A-Z of infectious diseases, literally. Readers can learn everything about acanthocephalan worms and actinomycosis to yellow fever and yersiniosis. The vast ebook collection also includes a country-specific series with insights into infectious diseases from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe. The GIDEON Guide series provides comprehensive and easy-to-use data on cross-border infections, outbreaks, surveys, antimicrobial infections, medically-important bacteria, vaccines, and much more. The GIDEON Guide to Outbreaks, for example, summarizes the status of 26,000+ infectious disease outbreaks, with data in 5,857 tables, and includes charts and over 64,000 electronically-linked references.
“These 2022 ebook releases are another way for GIDEON to support our rapidly-growing community of healthcare professionals and researchers in the war against infectious diseases,” states Uri Blackman, CEO of GIDEON. He adds, “Our data is based on a vast body of epidemiological information. The outbreak data dates back to 1348 AD!”
The GIDEON database tracks 364 infectious diseases and 2000+ pathogens. Additionally, it contains 87,000+ prevalence and seroprevalence surveys, a chronology of all cross-border infections, 38,000+ epidemiology graphs, and nearly 24,000 detailed country notes. Data is referenced and appropriately cited so researchers can quickly gather citations for publications.
For more information, contact info@gideononline.com
About GIDEON Informatics
GIDEON Informatics exists to advance the global effort against Infectious Diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and produces the GIDEON web application and an ebook series for health professionals and educators.
GIDEON toolkit helps protect society by providing reliable, timely epidemiological data. The application saves doctors precious time in diagnosing and treating infectious diseases and provides state-of-the-art tools to train the healthcare workers of tomorrow.
Hundreds of customers worldwide, including educational institutions, hospitals, public health departments, and microbiology laboratories, have chosen GIDEON as their diagnosis-and-reference tool for Infectious Diseases and Microbiology.
