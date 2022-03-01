Submit Release
Support for Ukraine’s health workers: GIDEON releases latest Infectious Diseases of Ukraine ebook at no cost

Infectious Diseases of Ukraine book image

Infectious Diseases of Ukraine ebook

GIDEON expedited the publication of the 2022 edition ebook covering infectious diseases in Ukraine in a bid to support the country's medics and humanitarians.

To help the brave medics of Ukraine in their fight, GIDEON has released a comprehensive ebook of infectious diseases - focused on Ukraine.”
— Uri Blackman, CEO and co-founder of GIDEON Informatics
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GIDEON Informatics, one of the world’s leading Infectious Diseases and Epidemiology platforms, offers its support for medics and humanitarian organizations battling infectious diseases on the frontlines in Ukraine. GIDEON is releasing its comprehensive ebook, Infectious Diseases of Ukraine, at no cost.

“Every war has two types of battles, one against the enemy and the other against infection. Combat greatly increases the risk for the spread of infectious diseases. Pneumonia, dysentery, and scores of other contagions can severely magnify the devastating losses of war,” says Uri Blackman, CEO and co-founder of GIDEON Informatics. “To help the brave medics of Ukraine in their fight, GIDEON has released a comprehensive ebook of infectious diseases - focused on Ukraine.”

“There are 364 generic infectious diseases globally, and 215 of them are endemic to Ukraine. This ebook includes information on these diseases and all published data on imported diseases and infections among expatriates,” adds Steve Berger, MD, GIDEON’s co-founder and Medical Advisor.

Infectious diseases are sometimes known as the ‘third army’ in a war because of the level of devastation they cause. Crowded camps, insufficient medical supplies, makeshift hospitals, open wounds, and poor nutrition and hygiene create breeding grounds for the spread of diseases.

To download the book for free, please visit the link below and use the coupon code UKRAINE at checkout:
https://www.gideononline.com/ebooks/infectious-diseases-of-ukraine/
(The code will expire in 30 days.)

About GIDEON Informatics

GIDEON Informatics exists to advance the global effort against Infectious Disease. The company was founded in 1992 and produces the GIDEON web application and an ebook series for health professionals and educators.

GIDEON toolkit helps protect society by providing reliable, timely epidemiological data. The application saves doctors precious time in diagnosing and treating infectious diseases and provides state-of-the-art tools to train the healthcare workers of tomorrow.

Hundreds of customers from around the world, including educational institutions, hospitals, public health departments, and microbiology laboratories, have chosen GIDEON as their diagnosis-and-reference tool for Infectious Diseases and Microbiology.

Using GIDEON to fight infectious diseases

GIDEON is one of the most well-known and comprehensive global databases for infectious diseases. Data is refreshed daily, and the GIDEON API allows medical professionals and researchers access to a continuous stream of data.

Whether one's research involves quantifying data, learning about specific microbes, or testing out differential diagnosis tools - GIDEON is a comprehensive platform that has met standards for accessibility excellence.

Kristina Symes
GIDEON Informatics
info@gideononline.com
