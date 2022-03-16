Dubai Expo 2020 displays artworks by renowned global spiritual artist Udayraj Gadnis
Chairman of Sapio Analytics and Assistant Director General of FICCI presenting the spiritual artworks
As part of its mandate to display the power of ancient Indian culture globally, Sapio Analytics' heritage divisions present spiritual artworks at Expo 2020DUBAI, UAE, UAE, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Last week, Dubai Expo 2020 saw invaluable artworks inspired from the ancient culture of India gracing the India Pavilion. With attendance from dignitaries around the world, the India Pavilion was able to present the cultural significance of India in establishing a global spiritual transformation.
In December, a unique tradition of ancient Indian art was revealed to the world at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, through legendary art historian Benoy K Behl. Behl has previously revealed the earliest surviving painting of the Hindu tradition to representatives of more than 50 countries. These efforts enabled by government advisory firm Sapio Analytics and its heritage restoration divisions were a part of its mandate to present the ancient Indian culture to the world, and had led to the Ambassador of Italy to India calling India a cultural superpower.
Presented under the title "The Story of Light", the exhibition also saw presence from its creator, the globally renowned spiritual artist Shri Udayraj Gadnis. The artworks presented were thought provoking, profound and intellectual, yet simple enough to positively elevate the consciousness of its viewers, the collective reaction of the audience at the exhibition showed.
"The Story of Light is a series of artworks revolving around spirituality, drama, philosophy, and poetry. The artworks are the brainchild of the great Udayraj Gadnis, who graduated from the University of Bombay with a Psychology degree, but was spiritually awakened at the age of 24 to find that painting was his inner calling. Though the spirit of the paintings comes from ancient tradition, they also exhibit contemporary life. The paintings are evidence of the fact that greatness can be achieved by just putting paint on canvas. The work has been executed with amazing precision. The deeply enlightened and transcendental approach can be summed up as ‘a faithful and profound vision of life'", said the statement from Sapio Parthiv Heritech, a group company of Sapio Analytics.
Sapio Analytics Heritage division is expected to do global exhibitions of artworks that can be considered the greatest ever creations by humankind. Benoy K Behl and his works shall be used to present these exhibitions in different countries of the world. Recently, they were endorsed by the President of ICCR, a Government of India body, Shri Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, and global support from this organisation with presence in more than 50 countries is expected.
