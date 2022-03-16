Arab Americans Celebrate National Arab American Heritage Month--April 2022
Across the country, cultural institutions, school districts, municipalities, state legislatures, public servants, and non-profit organizations issue proclamations and engage in special events that celebrate our community's rich heritage and numerous contributions to society.
— Warren David, President, Arab America
Last year, the President of the United States recognized the month of April as National Arab American Heritage Month with a special commemorative letter to the Arab America Foundation.

Also in 2021, Congress, the U.S. Department of State, and 37 state governors issued proclamations commemorating the initiative.
“This is the time of the year when we take pride in the contributions Arab Americans are making in public service, education, finance, medicine, law, business, science, technology, government, military service, and the arts," said Warren David, President of Arab America and Co-Founder and Board Member of the Arab America Foundation, he went on to say, “During National Arab American Heritage Month, Americans learn about Arab American identity and culture and Arab Americans feel proud of their contributions to America's rich diversity."
Arab America and the Arab America Foundation launched the National Arab American Heritage Month initiative in 2017, with just a handful of states recognizing the initiative. Each year, our grass-roots network of over 250 Arab American volunteers in 28 states gathers hundreds of proclamations from their states, counties, municipalities, and local school districts.
This year there are several states where Arab Americans are seeking permanent legislation designating April as National Arab American Heritage Month. The following states have passed permanent legislation designating the month of April as NAAHM: Illinois; Oregon; Virginia; and Indiana (Senate). Currently, Michigan, Ohio, New York, Maryland, Rhode Island, and Indiana are pursuing legislation.
Arab America Foundation state teams are acquiring proclamations from governors, state legislators, mayors, and county executives from across the country. New proclamations for 2022 will be announced soon.
April 27th Event in Washington DC
On Wednesday, April 27, the Arab America Foundation will host a national event in Washington DC at the Middle East Institute commemorating National Arab American Heritage Month. The event will be attended by members of Congress, state and local leaders, and members of the Arab American community. The event highlights the Arab heritage and culture featuring (Iftar) dinner and cultural presentations.
About the Arab America Foundation
The Arab America Foundation (www.arabamericafoundation.org) is a non-profit educational and cultural organization that promotes the Arab heritage in the U.S., educates Americans about the Arab heritage and identity, and connects and empowers Arab Americans
