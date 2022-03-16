Submit Release
Kongsberg Geospatial Appoints Jordan Freed As New President and Managing Director

Jordan Freed, President and Managing Director, Kongsberg Geospatial

Kongsberg Geospatial Welcomes New Leadership

OTTAWA, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kongsberg Geospatial announced today that Jordan Freed has been appointed the new President and Managing Director of the company. An accomplished business leader, Jordan will succeed Ranald McGillis and assume responsibilities on March 16th, 2022.
Jordan’s experience has spanned multiple industries with cross-functional responsibilities ranging from Engineering, Program Management and Operations to Quality, Product Management, Marketing and Strategic Growth. The latter half of his career has been in the Defence industry, primarily with Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions where he ran the C4ISR business unit based in Ottawa until May 2020.

“I am very excited to be joining Kongsberg Geospatial,” said Jordan Freed. “The company is recognized worldwide as a provider of innovative mission critical geospatial technology. With a strong foundation and a very talented team, the organization is positioned for growth both independently and as a part of the global Kongsberg Integrated Defense Solutions team headquartered in Norway.

For the past year and a half, Jordan has been the Director of Corporate Marketing & Product Strategy for Gastops, a company focused on critical equipment intelligence, where he led long range growth initiatives including a refresh of the company purpose, vision, mission, values and branding, redevelopment of the website, implementation of a digital marketing strategy, establishing technology partnerships and the creation of a new 5-year strategic growth plan.

He describes his leadership style as people-centric and trust-based, prioritizing a culture focused on long term customer relationships, supported by a truly engaged workforce that embraces diversity & inclusion and is passionate about delivering world class technology. Jordan has a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Concordia University in Montreal.

About Kongsberg Geospatial
About Kongsberg Geospatial: Based in Ottawa, Canada, Kongsberg Geospatial (http://www.kongsberggeospatial.com) creates precision real-time software for mapping, geospatial visualization, and situational awareness. The Company’s products are primarily deployed in solutions for air-traffic control, Command and Control, and air defense. Over nearly three decades of providing dependable performance under extreme conditions, Kongsberg Geospatial has become the leading geospatial technology provider for mission-critical applications where lives are on the line. Kongsberg Geospatial is a subsidiary of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

Kongsberg Geospatial
+1 800-267-2626
Kongsberg Geospatial

