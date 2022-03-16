Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns to Ventura County
Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns to Ventura CountyOXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VENDORS EXPO. Ventura County Real Estate Investors Association announces its "Real Estate Vendors Expo" taking place on Wednesday night, April 13, 2022, at the River Ridge Country Club. The Vendor Expo will be open from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. The Vendors Expo will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 pm (after the completion of our general meeting).
LOCATION. River Ridge Country Club, first floor ballroom, 2401 W. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036.
PARKING: Parking is free in the parking lot in front of the main clubhouse.
FREE ADMISSION. Remember, the Vendor Expos (and general meetings) are always free, but reservations are recommended.
RSVP. Please RSVP directly at www.VCRealEstateInvestors.com.
VENDOR WANTED: VCREIA already has plenty of vendors, but there's always room for more. VCREIA is always looking for products or services that would be helpful to real estate investors, members, and Realtors. So if a real estate related company would like to participate as a vendor at the Vendor Expo, please contact VCREIA (805-710-2931).
Susan Hall
Ventura County Real Estate Investors Association
+1 805-710-2931
Susan@vcrealestateinvestors.com
Susan Hall
Ventura County Real Estate Investors Association
+1 8057102931
susan@VCRealEstateInvestors.com