Qyral Launches Its Founders Circle Program

An industry leader in custom-made skincare products launches a unique program to attract its cohort of founding consultants.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Qyral today announced the official launch of its Founders Circle Program.

"We launched this program to reward a select set of members that join as consultants in jumpstarting their business with special perks and an enhanced compensation structure," said Hanieh Sigari, co-founder of Qyral.

Regarding the Founders Circle Program, Sigari explained that individuals are paid in two ways. The first way is based on how much product the individual sells (retail profit), where the individual is given a 40 percent commission of what they sell. The second way is through career advancement.

The full details of the compensation plan include:

• Independent Consultants (ICs) will join Tier 4 on the day they join the FCP, earning a commission of 40 percent.

• Monthly volume requirements will be waived for the entire time duration of the FCP.

• ICs must stay active, as outlined by the compensation plan, to receive these benefits.

• Career Path Title and Level Bonuses for each IC participating in the program will be adjusted.

• All ICs will automatically assume the title of Consulting Partner III with a Level 1 Bonus of 10 percent and a Level 2 Bonus of four percent.

Customers are thrilled with Qyral. One of them, Jen J., highly recommends the company and describes its products as, "Great personalized skincare with a great goal of empowering women. I'm all in on this."

A second customer, Allison W., revealed, "I've been using Qyral for a few weeks now. This week I definitely noticed my skin seems a bit firmer (some fine lines have become finer around my eyes), and overall, it feels healthier. This is definitely due to the products and nothing else I've done."

But that's not all who are raving about Qyral. Customer Jessie S. stressed, "I've tried lots of anti-aging products (Guerlain is my other favorite), but the Accelerate Serum is amazing. It's an acid, so it works by stripping away the dead skin cells and making way for the renewal of my skin. I started wearing it overnight, and I could see the difference in the fine lines after just two weeks. In the mornings, I follow it up with the BioPlacenta serum; it works wonders! I highly recommend the products, not to mention the company custom creates the products just for me in their Los Angeles location."

For more information, please visit www.qyral.com/story and www.qyral.com/blogs.

###

About Qyral

At Qyral, our philosophy is to empower others through education. We believe if you buy nothing but learn something, we've done our job. With knowledge, you can make informed decisions about your skincare and health.

