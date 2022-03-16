GreenCore Adds Ekkehard Koch To Team In Cybersecurity Initiative
DENVER, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a global climate of increasing cyber risk, GreenCore EV Services is excited to announce Ekkehard Koch’s addition to the team as Chief Information Officer. Ekkehard’s engagement represents an initiative to enhance cybersecurity and network efficiency in electric vehicle (EV) charging so that GreenCore can prevent issues that plague other industries in the expanding new world of EVs.
“We take cybersecurity very seriously,” says GreenCore CEO Frank Baumann. ”We will offer the best EV charging stations on the market, and we intend to minimize their cybersecurity attack vectors. By managing risk exposure, we hope to reduce cybersecurity impact that adjacent industries have suffered.”
Ekkehard comes to GreenCore after twenty-nine years with Los Alamos National Laboratory. He brings cybersecurity and system analysis skillsets to the table and has been lauded for leadership in cross-functional groups collaborating to overcome complex problems.
“I am looking forward to bringing a sophisticated cybersecurity approach to this exponentially expanding market,” Says Ekkehard, “and I could not be more thrilled to join this passionate and accomplished team.”
-
About GreenCore EV Services
GreenCore will build and operate a network of more than 10,000 Solar EV Charging Plazas throughout the United States by the end of the decade. Their Solar EV Charging Plazas will accommodate consumer and commercial vehicles. Partnering with retail establishments and property owners, GreenCore’s Solar EV Charging Plazas will provide a superior experience for drivers. Perpetual charging will replace range anxiety as drivers will be able to reliably charge their vehicles in safe and convenient locations.
GreenCore’s team leveraged its decades of experience in solar and EV infrastructure to develop environmentally friendly techniques and technologies that align with its mission to contribute to a greener planet. GreenCore’s team members have constructed hundreds of EV stalls across the United States including the two largest and most complicated solar EV charging stations in North America.
Ean Mullins
“We take cybersecurity very seriously,” says GreenCore CEO Frank Baumann. ”We will offer the best EV charging stations on the market, and we intend to minimize their cybersecurity attack vectors. By managing risk exposure, we hope to reduce cybersecurity impact that adjacent industries have suffered.”
Ekkehard comes to GreenCore after twenty-nine years with Los Alamos National Laboratory. He brings cybersecurity and system analysis skillsets to the table and has been lauded for leadership in cross-functional groups collaborating to overcome complex problems.
“I am looking forward to bringing a sophisticated cybersecurity approach to this exponentially expanding market,” Says Ekkehard, “and I could not be more thrilled to join this passionate and accomplished team.”
-
About GreenCore EV Services
GreenCore will build and operate a network of more than 10,000 Solar EV Charging Plazas throughout the United States by the end of the decade. Their Solar EV Charging Plazas will accommodate consumer and commercial vehicles. Partnering with retail establishments and property owners, GreenCore’s Solar EV Charging Plazas will provide a superior experience for drivers. Perpetual charging will replace range anxiety as drivers will be able to reliably charge their vehicles in safe and convenient locations.
GreenCore’s team leveraged its decades of experience in solar and EV infrastructure to develop environmentally friendly techniques and technologies that align with its mission to contribute to a greener planet. GreenCore’s team members have constructed hundreds of EV stalls across the United States including the two largest and most complicated solar EV charging stations in North America.
Ean Mullins
GreenCore EV Services
+1 2185915998
ir@greencore.global