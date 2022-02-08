GreenCore and B&D Industries Partner to Provide Labor for 10,000 Solar EV Charging Plazas by the end of the decade
EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenCore EV Services LLC has selected B&D Industries Inc. to provide labor and prefabrication services to build out GreenCore’s network of solar-powered EV Charging Plazas. B&D’s broad reach and scale, alongside GreenCore’s Patent-pending Core-FS Infrastructure System & prefabrication methods, will allow for a rapid launch of the charging network projected to reach more than 50,000 stalls by the end of the decade.
All the Solar EV charging locations will include stalls able to accommodate a variety of vehicles, from passenger cars to oversized commercial vehicles, and 30% of those sites will be capable of hosting trucks pulling trailers.
Every site will be located in well trafficked retail locations with 24-hour surveillance and monitoring. The solar canopies will provide protection from the elements and the LED lighting, allowing all people to feel comfortable as they charge their vehicles at any time of the day or night.
The marketplace will reward those entities that remember that nothing is more important than the customer experience; safety and reliability being essential parts of that experience.
As a member of the IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, a labor union representing more than 775,000 members) and the Electric Roundtable, B&D has provided superior service for sixty-five years. In this time, B&D has scaled to provide services around the nation and has stayed on the cutting edge of contracting services. Today, that cutting edge is EV Charging and the infrastructure surrounding it.
“Greencore knows what excellence looks like in this industry”, says GreenCore CEO, Frank Baumann, "and B&D is the ideal partner to assist GreenCore as we deploy these first of their kind Solar EV Charging Plazas.”
With 100% funding through Mitsubishi HC Capital America and a virtually unlimited qualified union labor pool, GreenCore is poised to rapidly deploy a network of more than 50,000 EV charging stalls by the end of the decade.
About GreenCore EV Services
By the end of the decade, Greencore will build and operate a network of more than 10,000 premium Solar EV Charging Plaza’s throughout the United States. Their Solar EV Charging Plazas will accommodate consumer and commercial vehicles. Partnering with retail establishments and property owners, GreenCore’s Solar EV Charging Plaza’s will provide a superior experience for drivers. Perpetual charging will replace range anxiety as drivers will be able to reliably charge their vehicles in safe and convenient locations.
GreenCore’s team leveraged its decades of experience in solar and EV infrastructure to develop environmentally friendly techniques and technologies that align with its mission to contribute towards a greener planet. GreenCore’s team members have constructed hundreds of EV stalls across the United States including the two largest and most complicated solar EV charging stations in North America.
About B&D Industries, Inc.
B&D is a premier construction and management firm offering specialized expertise in all phases of electrical technologies installation including construction, maintenance, and repair services. After serving clients for over 65 years, we are more than just a company – we are a service business. As we face the future with our partners and our clients, B&D strives to differentiate ourselves so significantly through excellent service delivery and exceptional customer experience that we are able to change the industry – one project and one relationship at a time.
