Colliers’ Mika Mattingly is #1 Top Producing Broker of the Year for 2021 in South Florida

MIAMI, FL, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colliers Executive Managing Director, Urban Core Division’s Mika Mattingly won the #1 Top Producing Broker of the Year for 2021 award at the firm’s South Florida Annual Awards and Recognitions ceremony, marking the first time a female broker at Colliers has garnered this prize.

Mattingly, who leads Colliers’ Urban Core Division, specializes in core asset sales, off-market sales, and assemblages across core South Florida neighborhoods. During the South Florida market’s pandemic-driven real estate boom, Mattingly capitalized on the growing demand for commercial real estate assets in submarkets like downtown Miami. In 2021 she brokered a total of $240 million in transactions, which made her Colliers’ Top Producing Broker in South Florida.

“The South Florida real estate market is on fire, and the relationships that I’ve nourished over the years with buyers and sellers are yielding results,” Mattingly said. “I’m very proud of the Urban Core Division team, because without their support and collaboration I could never have achieved this level of success. The transactions we close are complex and often require unconventional strategies to help parties reach a consensus. We work hard to make deals happen, and take great pleasure in our clients’ accomplishments.”

In the last two years, Mattingly has been involved in 63 percent of all commercial real estate inventory in Downtown, a one-mile radius of Miami’s urban core. Within the last 18 months alone, she has assembled a critical mass by selling 31 buildings in that area.

One of her high-profile clients is Moishe Mana, who owns nearly 58 properties in Downtown Miami; Mattingly has brokered 95 percent of Mr. Mana’s transactions. In 2014, she introduced Mana to Miami’s historic district and shared her vision for the area, which benefits from some of the city’s most generous zoning codes. At that time, Mattingly was one of the few commercial brokers who understood the tremendous potential of Downtown Miami. Since she started promoting the area seven years ago, property values in that pocket of Miami have risen 300 percent.

Armed with a strong knowledge of building-level market data for Downtown Miami and a knack for navigating the complexities of urban zoning and approvals, Mattingly has established herself as one of the driving forces that helped transform a neglected business corridor into a revitalized destination for real estate investing and community growth.

“Through perseverance and a keen eye for the highest and best use of properties, I’ve sold many of the area’s cherished historical buildings,” Mattingly said. “Some of them had been left vacant for years but are now being reborn with an influx of capital and urban renewal efforts. These landmark buildings include the Old Post Office, Shoreland Arcade, Lawson E. Thomas Courthouse Center, and La Epoca. I am pleased to be the area’s conduit for revitalization.”

For more information, visit https://urbancorerealestate.com/.