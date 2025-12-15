Top of Mind Public Relations Expands to Albuquerque to Serve Growing Southwest Client Base

Paola Iuspa-Abbott, Founder & President of Top of Mind Public Relations

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top of Mind Public Relations, an award-winning public relations agency with offices in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, announced today the opening of its newest office in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The expansion strengthens the firm’s national reach and allows it to better serve clients throughout the Southwestern United States, including New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado.

“This expansion is a natural next step for our agency,” said Paola Iuspa-Abbott, Founder and President of Top of Mind Public Relations. “We’ve seen consistent growth from clients in the Southwest, and establishing a local presence in Albuquerque allows us to provide the same personalized service and strategic expertise that our clients in Florida and along the East Coast have come to rely on.”

A former business and legal journalist, Iuspa-Abbott leads an award-winning team of South Florida publicists who combine newsroom insight with strategic communications expertise. Her leadership has shaped Top of Mind PR’s reputation for clear messaging, creative storytelling, and results-driven campaigns that connect clients with reporters and key audiences nationwide. Top of Mind Account Manager and Digital Marketing Leader Courtney Moberley Moreno will oversee the Albuquerque office.

"I'm thrilled to lead our expansion into Albuquerque and the Southwest," Moberley Moreno said. "This region represents an exciting new chapter for our agency, and we're eager to continue fostering connections with businesses and organizations who are looking to elevate their brand presence. Having built strong relationships with diverse clients throughout my career, I understand how essential effective communication strategies are to meeting business development goals. Our Albuquerque office will combine local market insight with our national expertise to help Southwest brands tell their stories, reach their target audiences, and achieve measurable results."

Trusted by Clients Across the U.S.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in South Florida, Top of Mind Public Relations helps clients build visibility, credibility, and influence through strategic media outreach, brand positioning, and innovative digital marketing strategies.

The agency represents a diverse portfolio of clients in the real estate, legal, health care, nonprofit, and consumer product sectors. From brand launches to crisis communications, social media management, and SEO-optimized digital content, Top of Mind PR delivers integrated campaigns that drive measurable results across earned, owned, and paid media.

Strategic Communications Services Include:

Media Relations & Press Campaigns

Consumer Product Launches & Brand Awareness

Real Estate Development & Land Marketing PR

Legal Industry Thought Leadership

Nonprofit Storytelling & Donor Engagement

Social Media Strategy, Content Creation & Management

Digital Marketing, SEO/GEO & Email Campaigns

Award Nomination Submissions

Speaking Engagement Programs

Crisis Communications & Reputation Management

“The Southwest is emerging as one of the most exciting growth regions in the country,” Iuspa-Abbott added. “Our new Albuquerque office enables us to collaborate more closely with companies and organizations shaping the region’s future while continuing to deliver the high-quality communications our agency is known for nationwide.”

About Top of Mind Public Relations

Top of Mind Public Relations is a distinguished public relations agency dedicated to elevating your brand’s visibility and credibility. We craft bespoke communication strategies, blending earned media with digital marketing, executive branding, and social media engagement. Our expertise in thought leadership content, including ghostwritten articles and blogs, positions clients as trusted industry voices. From securing national press coverage to expert management of sensitive issues, their award-winning team helps a diverse clientele stay at the forefront of their target audience's minds. Our national team is located in offices across the country, including, South Florida’s Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, announced today the opening of its newest office in Albuquerque, New Mexico. For more information, visit www.topofmind-pr.com or email info@topofmind-pr.com.

