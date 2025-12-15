BTI Partners Sells 95 Acres to WMG Development to Create a True Urban Center at St. Cloud’s Crossprairie

Rendering Credit: WMG Development

Landmark Transaction Advances Vision for Master-Planned Community's Mixed-Use Downtown, Bringing Jobs, Retail, and Lifestyle Amenities to Osceola County

FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTI Partners has taken another step toward creating more connected, livable communities in Osceola County. The company sold a 95-acre site to national developer WMG Development to create Heritage, the vibrant downtown center of the 1,400-acre Crossprairie community in St. Cloud. Planned with walkability, sustainability, and community needs at its core, Heritage will include shops, medical and wellness offices, a hotel, and inviting gathering spaces. It’s envisioned as a true city center that serves Crossprairie residents and contributes to the region’s continued growth and vitality.

WMG Development expects to begin construction in late 2026, starting with major road improvements, including New Nolte Road and the stretch of Cross Prairie Parkway connecting to the new Florida Turnpike interchange. These upgrades are designed to relieve congestion, create safer connections, and ensure that growth benefits everyone who lives and works in the area.

When fully built out, the walkable urban center will feature up to 1,200 residential units, 600 hotel rooms, 200,000 square feet of medical and institutional uses, and 2.7 million square feet of commercial and office space. Heritage will be a great addition to the master-planned community and the surrounding area.

“BTI Partners worked diligently with the Florida Department of Transportation, Osceola County, the city of St. Cloud, and WMG for several years in order to bring Heritage to fruition.” said Justin Onorato, Chief Investment Officer of BTI Partners, one of Florida’s largest master plan developers. “The location of the new Turnpike Interchange will become an exceptional gateway to our Crossprairie and Toho Trace communities, while Heritage will bring the walkable, and bikeable neighborhood conveniences that residents seek. It’s the kind of transformational development that exemplifies BTI Partners’ investment strategy across Florida.”

The first phase of Heritage will feature a grocery-anchored retail plaza, big-box stores, restaurants, medical offices, two hotels, and two apartment complexes with 600 units. The flexible master plan allows for increased density as the market matures, ensuring the town center evolves with the community's needs.

Located adjacent to the new Florida's Turnpike interchange and just 25 minutes from Orlando International Airport, Crossprairie is strategically positioned within Osceola County's East of Lake Toho district. Several of the top national homebuilders are already part of the Crossprairie community, and many are already close to selling out their first phases. Thanks to its convenient location near major employment centers, Crossprairie is attracting many new residents who have been priced out of other parts of Osceola County and the Orlando area.

BTI Partners' commitment to Crossprairie and the surrounding region extends well beyond land sales. Through tri-party agreements with Osceola County and the City of St. Cloud, more than $261 million will be invested in critical transportation infrastructure across the Crossprairie and Toho Trace (formerly Edgewater West) communities, representing nearly 12 miles of new roadway and dedicating more than 160 acres of right-of-way to support the region's long-term mobility needs.

Between Crossprairie and BTI Partners’ adjacent Toho Trace, formerly Edgewater West, the master-plan developer controls approximately 2,600 acres in the East of Lake Toho mixed-use district, entitled for nearly 9,000 residential units across 11 distinct neighborhoods.

Crossprairie residents will enjoy an extensive network of amenities including bike lanes, pedestrian trails, linear parks, green spaces, and nature preserves, all interconnected by hiking and trail systems designed to foster an active, outdoor lifestyle.

WMG Development, with offices in Chicago and Winter Garden, has been collaborating with BTI Partners and the City of St. Cloud for several years to refine the Heritage master plan. The City Council approved WMG's development agreement in April 2025.

About BTI Partners

BTI Partners is one of Florida’s leading real estate and land developers. The company is reshaping cities across Florida by master-planning vibrant mixed-use communities, building luxury residential projects in strategic locations, re-activating marinas, and revitalizing neighborhoods with highly amenitized commercial and residential developments in urban areas. Core values of integrity, passion, excellence, selflessness and purpose are central to the company’s ethos. Its successful track record has established BTI Partners as an industry leader in creating urban enclaves that attract and sustain local business and family life. By seamlessly integrating residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, entertainment, education, and recreational uses, BTI Partners designs highly desirable ‘live, work, play’ communities to meet the needs of today and tomorrow. A forward-looking company, BTI Partners remains ever mindful of evolving trends and continuously seeks opportunities to develop transformational and inspirational mixed-use projects through-out the sunbelt states.

