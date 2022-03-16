Free Webinar on How to Conquer Your Manufacturing Projects Challenges
EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner, a Seattle-based project management platform, and their client Victaulic, a manufacturing industry leader, are hosting a free webinar on March 30th. The webinar, How to Conquer Your Manufacturing Projects Challenges, will cover the art successfully of taking a manufacturing product from conception to completion.
The webinar will address the top challenges for manufacturing teams–everything from inflexible processes to managing stakeholder expectations–and how industry leaders, like Victaulic, turn them into a competitive advantage using common project management practices and a dynamic, planning intelligence tool.
The free event will start March 30, 2022 at 1pm EST, and will be led by department heads at LiquidPlanner and Victaulic. To register, click here.
Ted Hawksford
Ted Hawksford
LiquidPlanner
