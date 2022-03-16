Next Level Aviation Appoints Martin Curtis as President of its New Subsidiary Next Level Aviation-Ireland, Ltd.
Next Level Aviation (NLA) announced that it has appointed Martin Curtis as the President of its new subsidiary in Dublin, Next Level Aviation-Ireland, Ltd.
Next Level Aviation (NLA) announced that it has appointed Martin Curtis as the President of its new subsidiary in Dublin, Next Level Aviation-Ireland, Ltd. Mr. Curtis will lead this new subsidiary to significant growth in the coming years through used serviceable material sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region and through aircraft and engine transactions globally.
Mr. Curtis has held senior management positions at AAR, Pratt & Whitney, and Quantum Aviation during his career. Most recently he owned and operated an aviation asset and spare parts trading company located in Dublin. He has also acted as a trusted advisor to the leasing community on aircraft/engine portfolio transactions and has served as a director on the boards of trading and aircraft lease companies including Q Aviation.
Next Level Aviation-Ireland, Ltd., will commence operations in the Dublin area next month and is forecast to reach $100MM+ in annual revenues within five years through USM sales and used aircraft/engine asset transactions.
“Martin Curtis is a seasoned and respected veteran of the commercial aviation aftermarket with significant technical and commercial knowledge across all modern commercial engine platforms, as well as deep long-term relationships within the Irish leasing community,” said Jack Gordon, Chairman and CEO of Next Level Aviation. “Martin’s decades of experience in the global commercial aviation aftermarket make him the perfect fit to expand Next Level’s existing EMEA customer base and lead our entrance into the used aircraft/engine trading business, where NLA seeks to develop a reputation as an efficient and reliable counter-party. We are thrilled to add Martin to the senior management team at Next Level Aviation.”
Martin Curtis stated, “I am excited to be part of Next Level Aviation’s business expansion which will bring the company’s unique offering to a global customer base. I see the commitment to locate in a key industry location as a first strategic step in expanding an already impressive product offering from a totally committed and dedicated management team of which I am now a proud member.”
About Next Level Aviation
Next Level Aviation™ is an ASA-100 accredited and FAA Advisory Circular 00-56B compliant supplier stocking commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material (USM) for all Boeing and Airbus aircraft platforms and associated jet engines. Next Level specifically focuses on stocking spare parts for the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families of aircraft and their associated jet engines, which currently make up about 70% of the global commercial fleet.
Founded in March 2013 by Jack Gordon, Mike Dreyer, and Matt Dreyer, Next Level Aviation has grown into a top global supplier of commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material.
For more information please contact Jack Gordon (jack@nextlevelaviation.net) or visit nextlevelaviation.net.
