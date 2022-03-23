Galleon's XSR and G1 Submitted to NIAP's Hardware and Software Full Disk Encryption Certification Program
Galleon's commitment to certifying our dual-layer data at rest (DAR) encryption will allow our customers to quickly & effectively deploy these solutions where protection of classified data is required”KATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galleon Embedded Computing's XSR and G1 rugged computing products have been submitted to the National Information Association Partnership for certification on its hardware and software full-disk encryption. NIAP oversees the evaluation of commercial information technology products for use in national security systems.
— Cory Grosklags, President
Evaluation is currently underway at a NIAP-approved Common Criteria Testing Laboratory (CCTL). The XSR and G1 software and hardware evaluation status can be found in NIAP's published "Products in Evaluation" list.
NIAP anticipates completion of this evaluation by midyear of 2022. Once the Common Criteria certifications are received, Galleon will work with the NSA to be listed as an approved component on the CSfC list for Full Disk Encryption, with dual layers, for its XSR and G1 products.
Galleon Embedded Computing is a military-focused leader in the development of high-performance, high-quality storage solutions and small, rugged data recorder systems, servers, and network-attached storage devices. Galleon has been part of the Spectra Aerospace & Defense group since August of 2021, a trusted collective of defense electronics companies providing innovative solutions in support of national security requirements around the world.
If you would like more information on this topic, please direct your inquiries to:
North America
Chris Portalatin
Phone: +1 832 437 1993
Mail: cportalatin@galleonec.com
Europe and ROW
Mark Fitzgerald
Phone: +44 7824 874778
Mail: mfitzgerald@galleonec.com
For sales inquiries, please contact sales@galleonec.com
Tonette Grytemark
Galleon Embedded Computing
+47 21 08 02 90
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other