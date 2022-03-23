Submit Release
News Search

There were 874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,055 in the last 365 days.

Galleon's XSR and G1 Submitted to NIAP's Hardware and Software Full Disk Encryption Certification Program

Galleon Spectra Logo

Galleon Spectra Logo

XSR NAS with XSR RDM

XSR NAS with XSR RDM

G1 microRecorder

G1 microRecorder

Galleon's commitment to certifying our dual-layer data at rest (DAR) encryption will allow our customers to quickly & effectively deploy these solutions where protection of classified data is required”
— Cory Grosklags, President
KATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galleon Embedded Computing's XSR and G1 rugged computing products have been submitted to the National Information Association Partnership for certification on its hardware and software full-disk encryption. NIAP oversees the evaluation of commercial information technology products for use in national security systems.

Evaluation is currently underway at a NIAP-approved Common Criteria Testing Laboratory (CCTL). The XSR and G1 software and hardware evaluation status can be found in NIAP's published "Products in Evaluation" list.

NIAP anticipates completion of this evaluation by midyear of 2022. Once the Common Criteria certifications are received, Galleon will work with the NSA to be listed as an approved component on the CSfC list for Full Disk Encryption, with dual layers, for its XSR and G1 products.

Galleon Embedded Computing is a military-focused leader in the development of high-performance, high-quality storage solutions and small, rugged data recorder systems, servers, and network-attached storage devices. Galleon has been part of the Spectra Aerospace & Defense group since August of 2021, a trusted collective of defense electronics companies providing innovative solutions in support of national security requirements around the world.

If you would like more information on this topic, please direct your inquiries to:

North America
Chris Portalatin
Phone: +1 832 437 1993
Mail: cportalatin@galleonec.com

Europe and ROW
Mark Fitzgerald
Phone: +44 7824 874778
Mail: mfitzgerald@galleonec.com

For sales inquiries, please contact sales@galleonec.com

Tonette Grytemark
Galleon Embedded Computing
+47 21 08 02 90
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Galleon's XSR and G1 Submitted to NIAP's Hardware and Software Full Disk Encryption Certification Program

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.