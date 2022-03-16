Submit Release
News Search

There were 803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,754 in the last 365 days.

Galleon Embedded Computing Wins Multi-Million Dollar Contract on Secret Reconnaissance Project

Galleon Spectra Logo

Galleon Spectra Logo

G1 microRecorder

XSR Recorder with XSR RDM

XSR Recorder with XSR RDM

At Galleon, we are very excited to be working with such a prestigious organization, supporting national security efforts worldwide.”
— Espen Bøch, CEO
KATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galleon Embedded Computing is excited to announce it has been awarded a substantial multi-million dollar contract from a world-leading aerospace & defense company. This is a significant win for Galleon and reinforces our position as a world leader in the embedded computing markets. Galleon will produce more than 50 units for this contract delivered to a planned schedule.

Galleon's small form factor products have been chosen for this program due to their high-reliability encryption, significant processing power, and high-bandwidth capabilities. These crucial benefits help ease the complexity of capturing, processing, and storing critical mission data.

Espen Bøch, CEO of Galleon Embedded Computing, states, "At Galleon, we are very excited to be working with such a prestigious organization, supporting national security efforts worldwide."

Galleon Embedded Computing is a military-focused leader in the development of high-performance, high-quality storage solutions and small, rugged data recorder systems, servers, and network-attached storage devices. Galleon has been part of the Spectra Aerospace & Defense group since August of 2021, a trusted collective of defense electronics companies providing innovative solutions in support of national security requirements around the world.

If you would like more information on this topic, please direct your inquiries to:

North America
Chris Portalatin
Phone: +1 832 437 1993
Mail: cportalatin@galleonec.com

Europe and ROW
Mark Fitzgerald
Phone: +44 7824 874778
Mail: mfitzgerald@galleonec.com

For sales inquiries, please contact us at sales@galleonec.com

Tonette Grytemark
Galleon Embedded Computing
+47 21 08 02 90
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Galleon Embedded Computing Wins Multi-Million Dollar Contract on Secret Reconnaissance Project

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.