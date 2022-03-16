Galleon Embedded Computing Wins Multi-Million Dollar Contract on Secret Reconnaissance Project
At Galleon, we are very excited to be working with such a prestigious organization, supporting national security efforts worldwide.”KATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galleon Embedded Computing is excited to announce it has been awarded a substantial multi-million dollar contract from a world-leading aerospace & defense company. This is a significant win for Galleon and reinforces our position as a world leader in the embedded computing markets. Galleon will produce more than 50 units for this contract delivered to a planned schedule.
— Espen Bøch, CEO
Galleon's small form factor products have been chosen for this program due to their high-reliability encryption, significant processing power, and high-bandwidth capabilities. These crucial benefits help ease the complexity of capturing, processing, and storing critical mission data.
Espen Bøch, CEO of Galleon Embedded Computing, states, "At Galleon, we are very excited to be working with such a prestigious organization, supporting national security efforts worldwide."
Galleon Embedded Computing is a military-focused leader in the development of high-performance, high-quality storage solutions and small, rugged data recorder systems, servers, and network-attached storage devices. Galleon has been part of the Spectra Aerospace & Defense group since August of 2021, a trusted collective of defense electronics companies providing innovative solutions in support of national security requirements around the world.
