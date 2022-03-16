Mighty Paw Launches Interactive Dog Lick Bowl For Bored & Anxious Pups
The family orientated dog gear company released a new fun feeder that offers ultimate stress relief and mental enrichment.
Here's a tip to make it last even longer: Smear your dog's favorite soft food onto the Lick Bowl, then place it into the freezer for several hours before you offer it to your pup.”ROCHESTER, NY, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mighty Paw, creators of the Smart Bell, Dog Lick Pad and other innovative dog gear, announced the launch of their new Dog Lick Bowl.
— Corey Smith, Founder Mighty Paw
According to veterinarians and dog behaviorists, mental enrichment is extremely beneficial for bored dogs and those who suffer from noise anxiety caused by thunderstorms, fireworks, construction noise, excessive barking etc. The reason for this is because it redirects their attention from destructive behavior to the activity of licking. The latter is a natural dog behavior that has calming benefits.
That’s why Mighty Paw’s new Dog Lick Bowl features 2 different modes with varying levels of difficulty you can offer your dog: stable and wobbly.
Similar to their Dog Lick Pad, it also features 4 different textures with increasing levels of licking difficulty: easy, fun, anxiety relief and distraction. Additionally, it’s made entirely of BPA-free, food grade silicone that’s dishwasher safe.
Since the Dog Lick Bowl measures 6.75” in diameter and is 3.25” tall, dog parents with all size dogs can now offer their anxious and bored dogs a safe and fun way of entertainment or distraction. Licking also contributes to healthier gums and teeth as well as fresher breath, which is a nice side effect!
“We’re happy to be able to offer dog parents yet another solution to calm and soothe their bored and anxious dogs with our new Dog Lick Bowl,” said Corey Smith, CEO and founder of Mighty Paw. “You can smear soft foods like peanut butter, yogurt, pumpkin purée or cottage cheese onto the textured side and even use it as a slow-feed bowl with your pup’s wet or raw dog food.”
Dog Lick Bowl Details:
*BPA-free, food-grade silicone
*Safe to eat from
*6.75” diameter
*3.25” tall
*For all size dogs
*Works best with soft foods
*Interactive design
*2 modes (stable and wobbly)
*4 different textures (easy, fun, anxiety relief and distraction)
*Varying degrees of difficulty
*Helps with thunderstorm & fireworks anxiety
*Offers stress and boredom relief
*Reduces destructive behavior
*Fun reward during training
*Recommended by professionals
*Freshens breath
*Cleans tongue and gums
*Dishwasher safe material
*Easy to clean
*Available in green and orange
*Stylish, modern design
About Mighty Paw:
Founded by Corey Smith in 2015, Mighty Paw is a small family-owned and operated dog gear company that’s headquartered in Rochester, NY. Their first product, a hands-free bungee leash set, was born out of sheer necessity when Corey and his wife Sonya, both avid runners, couldn’t find the right gear for runs with their dog Barley. Since then, Mighty Paw has designed a full range of high-quality, affordable products that make life easier and more fun for active dog parents. https://mightypaw.com https://mightypaw.com/blogs/news https://www.instagram.com/mightypaw/ ###
