YKOFX Announces Discover YKOFX Novelty Lab
New initiative designed to accelerate technological and organizational NoveltyYOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YKOFX, a Pan Asian exchange with innovative and robust product suite that provides its clients with some of the best trading facilities, today announced the launch of Discover YKOFX Novelty Lab, a new initiative that will leverage both emerging and in-house technology and intellectual capital to create products and services that will provide competitive advantages to clients in Japan, across Asia Pacific Region and around the world.
Discover YKOFX Novelty Lab is a design and development space, operating as part of YKOFX's newly-created International Enterprise Services, where a selection of YKOFX employees will focus on market solutions in both technology and big data analytics. Team members will be encouraged and challenged to reimagine existing capabilities and portfolio assets to innovate new client solutions.
"With this new initiative, YKOFX will be better positioned to leverage our existing technology and human capital to incubate and develop new solutions for our clients," said Seijiro M. Aoki, President & CEO, YKOFX. "Our company is fully committed to continually evolving our services and products that offer value to our clients, and Discover YKOFX Novelty Lab will be an important piece of our approach to client-first Novelty."
Discover YKOFX Novelty Lab will also connect with external Novelty networks to learn from and build on new knowledge domains in financial services research. YKOFX has recently formalized a collaboration framework with the Fields Institute for Research in the Mathematical Disciplines. The Institute brings together mathematicians from Japan and abroad, from business, industry and financial institutions, to conduct research in pure and applied mathematics, statistics and computer science, as well as formulate problems of mutual interest. This new framework will enable rapid and effective mobilization of the Institute's resources to focus within the areas of quantitative finance and big data.
The investment will support the research and programming aimed at fostering a clear understanding of the challenges facing the Japanese commodity markets, and the institutional tools that Japan could develop in order to convert those challenges into opportunities to be a leader among the world's small, open commodity markets.
About Yokohama Options and Futures Exchange (YKOFX)
YKOFX is powering its clients’ potential to stay ahead of an evolving market. It redefines the future of the trading and investment landscape to create more value for the marketplace, customers, investors and employees. YKOFX is offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. YKOFX offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including commodities, options, futures, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX), and multi-asset volatility products. It is also providing genuine industrial insights as well as information on the benchmark commodity prices.
