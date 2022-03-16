Two New Climate Change Index Series Launched by YKOFX
Japanese investors are basing their investment decisions on how companies manage environmental issuesYOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YKOFX, a Pan Asian exchange with innovative and robust product suite that provides its clients with some of the best trading facilities, today announced the launch of Two new climate change index series for Japan: YKOFX Carbon Resourceful Index and YKOFX Fossil Fuel Unlimited Index. Both indices are derived from the constituents of the Japan's leading commodity traded benchmarks.
The YKOFX Carbon Resourceful Index is designed to measure the performance of companies trading in energy commodities while overweighting/underweighting those companies that have lower/higher levels of carbon emissions.
The Carbon Footprint for the YKOFX Carbon Resourceful Index is defined as the company's annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and is calculated by a firm that develops and sells products and services that evaluate the environmental performance of companies.
The YKOFX Fossil Fuel Unlimited Index is designed to measure the performance of companies that do not own fossil fuel reserves. An investment specialist focused exclusively on sustainability investing, conducted the research for ownership of fossil fuel reserves.
"We are pleased to launch Two new climate change-related indices for Japanese market participants," says Satsuo Tamura, Group Head of Information Services, YKOFX. "The new indices recognize YKOFX for its efforts and performance in managing its environmental impact. As awareness of the effect of carbon emissions continues to grow, we believe investors will value these index offerings."
"The Indices Data providing company is excited to bring its expanding series of carbon Resourceful and fossil fuel unlimited indices to the Japanese market " says one company official. "With an increasing number of Japanese investors basing their investment decisions on how companies manage environmental issues, this YKOFX index series will provide an important and relevant benchmark within this space."
About Yokohama Options and Futures Exchange (YKOFX)
YKOFX is powering its clients’ potential to stay ahead of an evolving market. It redefines the future of the trading and investment landscape to create more value for the marketplace, customers, investors and employees. YKOFX is offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. YKOFX offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including commodities, options, futures, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX), and multi-asset volatility products. It is also providing genuine industrial insights as well as information on the benchmark commodity prices.
