CryoBuilt Ranks #94 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

CryoBuilt named to Inc 5000 regionals list Inside the EVREST PEAK CryoBuilt Cryo Chamber

Inc. Magazine has just released their list of the fastest-growing companies in the Pacific Region for 2022, and CryoBuilt has made the cut!

CryoBuilt credits its huge increase in growth largely to the success of its innovative new products, such as; the EVEREST PEAK single room cryo chamber” — Marcus Wilson