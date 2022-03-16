CryoBuilt Ranks #94 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific List of Fastest Growing Private Companies
Inc. Magazine has just released their list of the fastest-growing companies in the Pacific Region for 2022, and CryoBuilt has made the cut!
CryoBuilt credits its huge increase in growth largely to the success of its innovative new products, such as; the EVEREST PEAK single room cryo chamber”SACRMAENTO, CA, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryoBuilt, the leading manufacturer of Electric, Walk-In Cryotherapy Systems, today announced it was named by Inc. magazine as No. 94 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and Hawaii. An offshoot of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Pacific region economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
— Marcus Wilson
"Inc. 5000 is an Exclusive Guide to America's Top Private Companies that is published annually to honor the Fastest Growing Companies in America. "Brains, bravery, and optimism propelled these businesses to our annual fast-growth list, even amid the pandemic"
-Inc. Magazine
CryoBuilt credits its huge increase in growth largely to the success of its innovative new products, such as; the EVEREST PEAK single room cryo chamber, its outstanding business reputation, and the overall rapid growth and popularity of cryotherapy and personal wellness as a lifestyle.
"This is a huge accomplishment, and we are proud to be included on this prestigious list. Our company has seen incredible growth in recent years, and we owe it all to our amazing team of employees and clients. Thank you for helping us achieve this incredible milestone!"
-Marcus Wilson, CryoBuilt CEO
CryoBuilt has been manufacturing electric walk-in cryotherapy systems since 2015, with over 200 systems in operation. Their products are used by many professional athletes, celebrities, and everyday people who are looking for an alternative way to recover from pain, injuries, or just want to improve their overall health and wellness. CryoBuilt is trusted by many leading Cryotherapy Centers, Sports Organizations, and millions of people around the country.
To learn more about CryoBuilt and its products, please visit their website at CryoBuilt.com
