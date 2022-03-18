Closed Loop Box Reuse Is a New Wikipedia Definition

Pick the Box Latch Product That Works for You Moving Open Boxes on Carts Stacked with Flaps Down & Out of the Way Managing Inventory Without Tape Using Colored Coding with Box Latches

Wikipedia Has Had Definitions for Closed Loop Recycling and Other Closed Loops - Now They Have One for Closed Loop Box Reuse

It's time to embrace your sustainability mission - save money and the environment by reusing boxes 30 times before they head off for recycling or to landfills.” — James Wilson

PEWAUKEE, WI, USA, March 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / --As the world continues to deal with the pressures of “Climate Change,” new behaviors are surfacing. The theme, Reuse. Reduce, Recycle, has been gaining momentum for years. If you don't know how easy it is to apply those 3-Rs to use of cardboard boxes, it is time to check out closed loop box reuse on Wikipedia. 90% of boxes are used once. Just think, if 10% of those boxes were reused 10 times, the world would need 40% fewer boxes.What is important to know now is that a family of reusable box closure devices has been rapidly advancing corrugated box and carton reuse for a decade. The family's star attraction, the Box Latch ™, is made in Wisconsin and sold all over the world. It closes boxes without causing the destruction that comes from tape, glue, staples or folding the flaps. Boxes closed with these reusable latches can be reused 10-25 times in inventory management, manufacturing, distribution centers, assembly cells, work in process and anywhere there is a closed loop Boxes closed with these durable latches can be reused 10-25 times in inventory management, manufacturing, distribution centers, assembly cells, work in process - anywhere there is a Closed Loop. No harm to the contents; no injuries from knives.A second and newer member of the family is a box flap fastener called the Clip & Stack. It holds flaps down and out of the way to allow for easy transport, racking and stacking of full or empty boxes. No flaps to trip over on the floor, bump into on shelves or get stuck in or clutter your racking systems.This family of unique, Green, sustainable products can be ordered directly from boxlatch.com/shopTo obtain a copy of the company’s proprietary Box Latch Savings and ROI Calculator and estimate your potential savings from as many as ten different ways in your closed loops, contact james@boxlatch.com. +1 570.359.2580

See How Closed Loop Box Reuse Works