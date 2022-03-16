Capital Numbers Wins BCC&I's MSME Excellence Award 2022
Capital Numbers bags BCC&I’s MSME Excellence Award in 2022 for demonstrating best-in-class initiatives and business practices.KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCC&I) recently honored Capital Numbers with the MSME Excellence Award for showcasing top-of-the-line business practices and initiatives. This honor proves Capital Numbers’ ability to be highly ethical and competitive as a company, despite growing challenges.
A leading web, mobile, and software development company, Capital Numbers has come a long way since its inception in 2012. This award is proof of that. It stands testament to the company’s massive impact on India’s MSME sector and the overall economic progress.
Over the past several months, Capital Numbers has excelled in business strategy implementation, innovation, product development, and customer satisfaction. It has successfully developed a home-built AI tool, ZipAlert.ai, to monitor projects effectively. It has also developed an HR automation tool, Skillsz.io, to streamline hiring. This apart, it has provided top-notch services in areas like Cloud and DevOps consulting, automation and manual testing, staff augmentation, and software development across industries.
An ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified company, Capital Numbers is privileged to have been associated with prestigious clients like Thomson Reuters, Consumer Reports, Tipalti, ST Engineering, and BrightEdge, to name a few. It has also successfully built long-term relationships with 50+ clients who have worked with the company for over two years.
Because of its tailor-built software solutions suited to every business need, Capital Numbers has succeeded in attracting clients from the USA, Canada, EU, UAE, Singapore, South Korea, and Australia. Backed by over 650 developers, the company has introduced new services in Serverless and Headless CMS development, Python/Django development, and Microsoft Consulting.
Currently, it encourages new talent by offering 6-month paid training to around 40 engineers every year. It also provides tremendous support to all employees by giving mandatory skills training, which is crucial to keep pace with the ever-changing tech landscape. Going forward, it plans to invest in HRTech, induct fresh talent, and exceed a turnover of Rs 100 cr by FY 2023.
Capital Numbers is already a brand name clients across sectors want to rely on. It has been the proud winner of multiple awards from The Economic Times, Clutch, Financial Times, and Nikkei-Asia. This recent award from BCC&I has further stimulated the company to aim higher. It is another feather on the company’s cap, adding to the long list of accolades over the years.
About Capital Numbers
Capital Numbers specializes in web and mobile application development services for global customers. It has successfully delivered over 2500 projects to many businesses of various sizes. It is Dun & Bradstreet accredited and a Certified Google Partner that caters to an esteemed client base, including Federated Auto Parts, Consumer Reports, StoneAcre, Kargo, SDL, and several other medium-sized businesses and agencies worldwide. To learn more, you can visit https://www.capitalnumbers.com/.
About BCC&I
Established in 1853, The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) dates back to 1833 when its founding forefathers came together to form the first association of its kind in the country, later named the Bengal Chamber. For the last one and a half centuries, BCC&I has played a pioneering role as a helmsman, steering the evolution of Commerce and Industry in India. For more, please visit https://www.bengalchamber.com/.
