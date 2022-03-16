GLYNT.AI and Vutility Announce Strategic Partnership for Sustainability Data

GLYNT and Vutility combine automated utility bill data and real-time monitoring to deliver the high-quality data needed for operational and digital efficiency.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLYNT.AI and Vutility are pleased to announce they have entered a strategic partnership that combines automated utility bill data and real-time monitoring to deliver the high-quality data needed for reporting emissions and reducing energy expense.With rising energy costs rising and tightening regulations for emissions reporting, sustainability teams and facilities managers are scrambling for the accurate and verifiable data that establishes baselines and points the way to energy savings and emissions reductions. The GLYNT-Vutility partnership delivers a cost-effective and scalable solution, with report-ready first data flowing from any site within one day.“We’re delighted to join with Vutility to deliver utility bill data alongside real-time monitoring data.” said Martha Amram, CEO of GLYNT. “This partnership enables our customers to quickly build historical baselines as well as prepare the business case for energy saving projects. Together, we are focused on unlocking the operational efficiencies of emissions reductions and energy management, making them easily accessible to sustainability, facilities and property teams everywhere. This is modern digital transformation, with data strategies aligned with sustainability and ESG goals.”“Partnering with GLYNT helps us solve a pressing problem for our customers and partners: How can an enterprise customer get their arms around building energy and water use without a huge investment of time and money?” said Matt Barber, CEO of Vutility. “GLYNT and Vutility are committed to fast, report-quality data from scalable solutions. Our data streams can be configured to the specifics of each site, and this partnership provides a single cost-effective solution for the entire portfolio.”The two companies will be showcasing their revenue-grade data flows at CRETech San Diego, March 22 and 23. See the the joint offer at booth #607.Teaser video or image here. “GLYNT + Vutility provides energy and water data that pays for itself… and more.”Companies around the world are facing increased customer and investor demands for high-quality, verifiable sustainability and ESG reporting. Using advanced machine learning, GLYNT automates the capture of data from utility bills everywhere, providing ready-to-use data formats used by companies and partners to quickly assemble report-quality data and prioritize business opportunities. Vutility’s suite of products enables cost-effective and targeted real-time energy and water monitoring to track equipment performance, reconcile billing and pinpoint savings opportunities.Aimed at the rapidly expanding market for sustainability and finance-grade data to support sustainability and ESG goals, GLYNT and Vutility are easy to deploy, with data flowing from any site on the first day.Contact:ABOUT GLYNT.AI:GLYNT.AI is the leader in producing accurate, verifiable Scope 2 carbon emissions data for large enterprise and mid-market companies. Our mission is to power modern digital transformation strategies that are aligned with sustainability and ESG goals by unlocking the data in utility bills and other business invoices, and delivering high-quality, verifiable data at significant cost savings. GLYNT.AI serves global customers and partners with scalable, data-driven solutions for climate change. Learn more at https://glynt.ai/. ABOUT Vutility:Vutility is the leading provider of real-time, high-resolution, energy data monitoring that enables businesses to optimize energy consumption and improve operational efficiencies. With cost-effective and quickly deployed real-time monitors, Vutility delivers best-in-class energy insights to facility owners and managers across the world. Learn more at https://vutility.com/.

See GLYNT.AI and Vutility at CRETech, San Diego! Booth #607