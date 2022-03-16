Silver Alert - John Wahnon ACTIVE

John Wahnon, Asian male, 88-years-old, 6' 01", 170 lbs., bald, brown eyes. Last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a gray sweater, and blue pants. John was last seen on the U of A campus and walked away from family at approximately 2:30 pm, today. John does not have a cell phone or a vehicle. He suffers from memory loss and can become confused. If you have seen John or have any information, please call 911 or the U of A PD. ​