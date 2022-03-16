Fuku Announces West Coast Expansion with Family Style Kitchen
Chang's Fuku and virtual resturant pioneer Family Style Kitchen partnered to expand Fuku's West Coast presence with a delivery only location in West Hollywood
We are thrilled to partner with Fuku. It's rooted in culinary excellence and has a loyal and passionate customer base. We are very selective about our brand partnerships and Fuku checks all the boxes.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fried chicken joint’s first Family Style delivery location opens in West Hollywood on March 14
David Chang’s Fuku and virtual restaurant pioneer Family Style Kitchens have partnered to expand Fuku’s west coast presence, kicking off with a delivery-only location in West Hollywood.
Fuku’s menu of spicy fried chicken sandos, fingers, and waffle fries will be available for delivery in the West Hollywood area beginning Monday, March 14. Guests will be able to order from all major delivery platforms, including UberEats, DoorDash, Grubhub, and Postmates.
Throughout March and April 2022, additional delivery locations will roll out around Greater Southern California, including outposts in Anaheim, Culver City, Glendale, West Los Angeles, and San Diego. Further national expansion will continue in Q3 and Q4 as Family Style Kitchens continues its expansion of ghost kitchen locations.
“Fuku’s ready to take over the best coast!” said Alex Munoz-Suarez, CEO of Fuku. “Family Style Kitchens has an impressive foothold in California and a sterling reputation for operational excellence. We couldn’t think of a better partner to expand our west coast business.”
“Family Style Kitchens has been very selective in choosing brands to work with over the past 4 years.” said Lawrence Vavra, Founder of Family Style Kitchens. “That’s why we are thrilled to be able to partner with Fuku as it checks all the boxes. It’s growing, is rooted in culinary excellence, and has a loyal and passionate customer base.”
Fuku started as a secret sandwich at Momofuku Noodle Bar in NYC and has since grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides. Over the ensuing years, Fuku has opened storefronts at Hudson Yards and Rockefeller Center in NYC, as well as stadiums, arenas, and ghost kitchens throughout the country.
ABOUT FUKU
Fuku is a fried chicken joint from David Chang that’s on a mission to change the way people think about fast casual. Fuku started with a fried chicken sandwich when it debuted in 2015 and has since grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides. Fuku is focused on offering guests approachable, tasty food that draws from both Asian and American influences.
ABOUT FAMILY STYLE KITCHENS
Family Style Kitchens network includes 13 locations in CA and NV. Family Style Kitchens is focused on exemplary operations to service emerging fast casual concepts and incubating unique virtual restaurant brands that provide convenience and crave-ability to modern consumers.
