Sweden supporting Ukraine with medication

SWEDEN, March 14 - The Government has decided on several mandates that will support Ukraine with medication. The Medical Products Agency and the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency have been tasked with coordinating the transport of medication to Ukraine. The Public Health Agency of Sweden has been tasked with assessing the possibility of donating medication to Ukraine from its reserves.

“Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the country is in great need of medication. The purpose of these important mandates is to allow Swedish aid to reach those in need in Ukraine, using the special management methods that medication requires,” said Minister for Health and Social Affairs Lena Hallengren.

The Medical Products Agency and the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency will coordinate transport of medication to Ukraine

The Medical Products Agency has been tasked with assisting the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency to coordinate the request for support within the framework of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism relating to medication, due to the crisis in Ukraine.

The Medical Products Agency will analyse the offers of medication that it receives and investigate how they correspond to requests submitted through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The Agency will also assess whether the offered medication meets regulatory requirements.

The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency – with expertise provided by the Public Health Agency of Sweden, the National Board of Health and Welfare and the Medical Products Agency – will arrange transport of medication to Ukraine.

Mandate to assess the possibility of donating medication

The Public Health Agency of Sweden has been tasked with conducting an overview of its medical reserves for contingency purposes and assessing the possibility of donating medication to Ukraine in accordance with the requests submitted via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Within the framework of the mandate, the Public Health Agency of Sweden may, after ensuring that national needs have been secured, donate medication to Ukraine. This may include various kinds of antibiotics.

Information regarding which medication has been identified as possible to donate is to be submitted to the Medical Products Agency, based on its role to coordinate requests for medication and with offers to donate medication. Donations are to go through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, and the medication is to be submitted to the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency for further transport.