Good Days Ahead Outperforms Usual Care in Groundbreaking Primary Care Study on Depression
Patients see significant improvements in symptoms and remission rates using CCBTNEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MindStreet, Inc., a leading digital therapeutics company that develops clinically validated, evidence-based programs for mental health conditions, announced today the results of its third multi-site randomized controlled study. The study used MindStreet’s pioneering digital therapeutic program to address symptoms of depression in a primary care setting that delivered significantly better results than usual care. The study results are available in JAMA Network Open.
Depression is one of the most prevalent mental health disorders, affecting 17% of the population. Usual care for depression may consist of various treatment modalities, including cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), a talk-therapy-based treatment protocol for depression that has been used for decades. However, a complete course of CBT can take 16 to 20 clinician hours to deliver.
Computer-assisted cognitive-behavior therapy (CCBT) uses digital tools to provide clinician monitored CBT asynchronously, which expands access, reduces costs, and is more efficient and convenient for both providers and patients. The most recent randomized controlled trial, funded by the NIH, used Good Days Ahead (GDA), MindStreet’s proprietary CCBT program, in addition to usual care to help treat symptoms of depression in adults. The results showed almost double the post-treatment response rate and more than twice the remission rates for GDA plus usual care, compared to usual care alone, with benefits that sustained six months post-treatment.
“Two out of five US adults report symptoms of depression or anxiety, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation report. Unfortunately, traditional mental health systems are overwhelmed due to a severe shortage of providers, while stigma and cost impede access and care,” said Jess Wright, MD, Ph.D., Professor & Director, University of Louisville Depression Center and Chief Medical Advisor to MindStreet, Inc. “Using CCBT to develop effective and efficient treatments for depression has been my research interest for over 30 years. The latest of our three randomized controlled studies demonstrates that CCBT can deliver better outcomes and remission rates in a fraction of the clinician time and cost of usual care in a primary care setting.”
“The demand for mental health services far exceeds available resources. This imbalance reached crisis levels globally due to the pandemic, social instability, and now, an escalating geopolitical conflict,” said Valerie Ramirez Mukherjee, Founder & Executive Chair of MindStreet. “MindStreet is delighted to build on Dr. Wright’s seminal research on developing scalable digital solutions that are accessible, affordable, and stigma-free, to help expand mental health coverage and care.”
Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) has been established as an effective treatment for those suffering from mental health conditions. However, CBT can be time and cost-intensive to deliver that may result in delayed or denied care. Founded by pioneers of computer-assisted cognitive-behavioral therapy (CCBT), MindStreet’s programs systemize and expedite CBT delivery without losing protocol fidelity. MindStreet’s proprietary CCBT platform is built on decades of research to address mental health disorders that can help relieve the global mental health crisis.
MindStreet, Inc. is a leading digital therapeutics company that develops and distributes clinically validated, evidence-based programs for mental health. Its proprietary platform for computer-assisted cognitive behavioral therapy (CCBT) was built on decades of NIH-funded research. The platform includes unique content, technology, delivery, and engagement tools to quickly, systematically, and asynchronously deliver CBT for mental health conditions. MindStreet currently has programs for depression and chronic pain, with several others under development. These programs are immediately accessible and designed to be highly resource, time, and cost-efficient, with clinical outcomes comparable to a full course of CBT. Based in Newport Beach, CA, the company was founded in 2020, and its mission is to make mental health treatments accessible, affordable, and stigma-free.
