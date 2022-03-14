Senate Resolution 243 Printer's Number 1489

PENNSYLVANIA, March 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1489

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

243

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, BROWNE, ARGALL, MARTIN, FONTANA,

BARTOLOTTA, HUTCHINSON, MENSCH, BROOKS AND COSTA,

MARCH 14, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 14, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing April 8, 2022, as "Drugs Kill Dreams Day" in

Pennsylvania and encouraging Pennsylvanians to participate in

drug prevention education activities throughout the year to

demonstrate their strong commitment to stopping drug and

alcohol addiction and abuse before it begins.

WHEREAS, Research shows that a proactive approach works to

reduce substance abuse among young adults if they are part of a

community-based prevention effort while still in elementary and

middle school; and

WHEREAS, A drug prevention program was established in 1994 by

Armstrong County Magisterial District Judge J. Gary DeComo and

was later renamed "Drugs Kill Dreams" in 2000; and

WHEREAS, The mission of the "Drugs Kill Dreams" program is to

increase drug and alcohol prevention awareness in schools and

communities throughout Western Pennsylvania, adhering to a

strong belief that if prevention is increased, addiction and

crimes committed by individuals with addictions will decrease;

and

WHEREAS, "Drugs Kill Dreams," in partnership with the ACMH

