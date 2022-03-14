Senate Resolution 243 Printer's Number 1489
PENNSYLVANIA, March 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1489
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
243
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, BROWNE, ARGALL, MARTIN, FONTANA,
BARTOLOTTA, HUTCHINSON, MENSCH, BROOKS AND COSTA,
MARCH 14, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 14, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing April 8, 2022, as "Drugs Kill Dreams Day" in
Pennsylvania and encouraging Pennsylvanians to participate in
drug prevention education activities throughout the year to
demonstrate their strong commitment to stopping drug and
alcohol addiction and abuse before it begins.
WHEREAS, Research shows that a proactive approach works to
reduce substance abuse among young adults if they are part of a
community-based prevention effort while still in elementary and
middle school; and
WHEREAS, A drug prevention program was established in 1994 by
Armstrong County Magisterial District Judge J. Gary DeComo and
was later renamed "Drugs Kill Dreams" in 2000; and
WHEREAS, The mission of the "Drugs Kill Dreams" program is to
increase drug and alcohol prevention awareness in schools and
communities throughout Western Pennsylvania, adhering to a
strong belief that if prevention is increased, addiction and
crimes committed by individuals with addictions will decrease;
and
WHEREAS, "Drugs Kill Dreams," in partnership with the ACMH
