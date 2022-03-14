Senate Resolution 242 Printer's Number 1488
PENNSYLVANIA, March 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1488
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
242
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, KANE, HUGHES,
BARTOLOTTA, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, COSTA, MARTIN, PITTMAN,
COMITTA AND SCHWANK, MARCH 14, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 14, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating March 25, 2022, as "Greek Independence Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The ancient Greeks developed democracy, in which the
power to govern was vested in the people; and
WHEREAS, The Founding Fathers of the United States drew upon
the experience and philosophy of ancient Greece in forming its
representative democracy; and
WHEREAS, Many Americans fought alongside the Greeks in their
fight for independence; and
WHEREAS, Greece was allied with the United States in every
major international conflict in the 20th century; and
WHEREAS, Sir Winston Churchill said of the Greeks, "Hence, we
will not say that Greeks fight like heroes, but that heroes
fight like Greeks"; and
WHEREAS, Greece and the United States serve as the forefront
of the worldwide effort to promote freedom, democracy, peace,
stability and human rights, ideals which have forged a close
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17