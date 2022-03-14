Senate Resolution 242 Printer's Number 1488

PENNSYLVANIA, March 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1488

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

242

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, KANE, HUGHES,

BARTOLOTTA, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, COSTA, MARTIN, PITTMAN,

COMITTA AND SCHWANK, MARCH 14, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 14, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating March 25, 2022, as "Greek Independence Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The ancient Greeks developed democracy, in which the

power to govern was vested in the people; and

WHEREAS, The Founding Fathers of the United States drew upon

the experience and philosophy of ancient Greece in forming its

representative democracy; and

WHEREAS, Many Americans fought alongside the Greeks in their

fight for independence; and

WHEREAS, Greece was allied with the United States in every

major international conflict in the 20th century; and

WHEREAS, Sir Winston Churchill said of the Greeks, "Hence, we

will not say that Greeks fight like heroes, but that heroes

fight like Greeks"; and

WHEREAS, Greece and the United States serve as the forefront

of the worldwide effort to promote freedom, democracy, peace,

stability and human rights, ideals which have forged a close

