Missouri WIC implements third infant formula waiver from USDA

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri WIC announces a new, temporary waiver that will allow the purchase of larger containers of formula using WIC benefits during the Abbott infant formula recall event. This temporary waiver allows Missouri WIC participants to purchase larger containers of formula if standard-size Similac formula is not available at authorized WIC retailers. Participants may begin to purchase additional sizes of infant formula as early as March 16. Where available, participants are asked to select Similac brand formula first. This waiver will be utilized through at least April 30, 2022 to allow time for Abbott to restock retailers with Similac products. Missouri WIC will evaluate the situation on a monthly basis thereafter to determine the need for continuing the waiver.

Most WIC participants who already have formula benefits issued to their eWIC card will not have to return to their WIC local agency to redeem the alternative formula types or sizes at the retailer. If a participant wants to change their issued formula type, they will need to return to their WIC local agency.

The expanded list of alternatives to Similac products is below.

Issued Formula Type Alternate Formula Type 12.4 oz Similac Advance Powder 12.5 oz Enfamil Infant Powder 12.4 oz Enfamil Reguline Powder 12.5 oz Parent's Choice Infant Powder 12.4 oz Parent's Choice Advantage Powder 12.7 oz Nestle NAN 1 Pro Infant Powder 30.8 oz Similac Advance Powder 30.8 oz Similac Pro-Advance Powder 30.8 oz Similac 360 Total Care Powder 12.6 oz Similac Total Comfort Powder 12.4 oz Enfamil Gentlease Powder 12 oz Parent's Choice Gentle Powder 12.7 oz Gerber Good Start Gentle Powder 29.8 oz Similac Pro-Total Comfort Powder 27.4 oz Enfamil Neuropro Gentlease 29.8 oz Parent's Choice Complete Comfort 32 oz Gerber Good Start GentlePro 33.2 oz Tippy Toes Gentle 12.5 oz Similac for Spit Up Powder 12.9 oz Enfamil A.R. Powder 27.4 oz Enfamil A.R. Powder 32.2 oz Parent's Choice Added Rice 12.5 oz Similac Sensitive Powder 12 oz Parent's Choice Sensitivity Powder 12.4 oz Gerber Good Start SoothePro Powder 29.8 oz Similac Sensitive Powder 29.8 oz Similac Pro-Sensitive Powder 30.2 oz Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive Powder 12.4 oz Similac Soy Isomil Powder 12.9 oz Enfamil ProSobee Powder 32 oz Similac Advance Ready To Feed 32 oz Enfamil Infant Ready To Use 13 oz Similac Advance Concentrate 13 oz Enfamil Infant Concentrate

Missouri WIC will continue to provide updates of any program changes to ensure the program offers the most options possible for WIC infants.

Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit wic.mo.gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency in their county.

