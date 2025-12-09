Smoke-free housing directory now available in Missouri

For Immediate Release:

Dec. 9, 2025 Media Contact:

Lisa Cox

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Media Inquiry Form JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), in partnership with the American Lung Association in Missouri, has launched the Missouri Smoke-Free Housing Directory. The new online resource makes it easier for residents to find smoke-free housing options and celebrates property owners who provide healthy living environments. Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death in Missouri. Missouri has one of the highest smoking rates in the nation, and over half of Missourians who smoke try to quit each year. Smoke-free housing protects residents from secondhand smoke and vape aerosol, reduces fire risk and supports people in their efforts to quit. Property owners and managers are invited to list their smoke-free properties in the directory at no charge. DHSS also offers support for those interested in adopting or enhancing their smoke-free policies. Available resources include guidance on policy implementation, smoking cessation tools for residents and free smoke-free signage to help promote healthier living spaces. Find smoke-free housing or list a property: For more information or assistance with the directory or smoke-free housing, contact the DHSS Tobacco Prevention and Control Program at motobaccoprogram@health.mo.gov or (573) 522-2820.

