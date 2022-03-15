Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,051 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,007 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Court of Appeals of Maryland issues Order moving Primary Election to July 19

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 15, 2022

 

Government Relations and Public Affairs 187 Harry S. Truman Parkway Annapolis, Maryland 21401 410-260-1488

 

Media Advisory Court of Appeals of Maryland issues Order moving Primary Election to July 19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, the Court of Appeals of Maryland issued an Order, In the Matter of 2022 Legislative Districting of the State, moving the 2022 Primary Election from June 28 to July 19. The Order also amends certain deadlines for the Primary Election Calendar.  

The following deadlines have been amended:

  1. The deadline for filing certificates of candidacy, established pursuant to Election Law Article (“EL”) § 5-303, is extended to Friday, April 15, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.;
  2. The deadline for candidates to withdraw a certificate of candidacy, established pursuant to EL § 5-502(a), is extended to Monday, April 18, 2022;
  3. The deadline to fill a vacancy in candidacy for a primary election, established pursuant to EL § 5-901, is extended to Wednesday, April 20, 2022;
  4. The deadline to challenge a candidate’s residency, established pursuant to EL § 5‑305, is extended to Thursday, April 21, 2022.

REMINDER: The Order, along with other documents including all filed petitions, can be found on the Court of Appeals web page.

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs, communications@mdcourts.gov, for questions.

###

You just read:

Media Advisory: Court of Appeals of Maryland issues Order moving Primary Election to July 19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.