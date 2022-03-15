More about Wayne County Man Arrested for the Sexual Exploitation of Children

Jesup, GA (March 15, 2022) – On Friday, March 11, 2022, James Burton Shaw, age 60, of Wayne County, Georgia, was arrested and charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material) by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Shaw’s online activity after receiving numerous cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the online possession of images depicting child sexual abuse material (CSAM). This investigation led to a search warrant at Shaw’s camper home, where digital devices were searched and seized, and Shaw was subsequently arrested. The GBI CEACC Unit was assisted in the execution of the search warrant by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Shaw was transported to the Wayne County Jail upon his arrest.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.