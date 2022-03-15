Hoosiers and Rudy Writer Angelo Pizzo to continue his franchise of great inspirational stories
Origin story of Carl Graham Fisher and the inaugural Indianapolis 500 now out of development and to begin castingHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first feature film about The Indianapolis 500 of 1911 will be released through a collaboration of My First Bike Productions and Above the Line Productions. Bringing together a team of experienced filmmakers to unveil the story of Carl Graham Fisher, a largely underrepresented American figure who made his mark through his flamboyant showmanship while racing, building Miami Beach, Montauk Island, and America’s highways. He was an early proponent of the civil rights and women liberation movements and was also the one of the wealthiest and the poorest men in the country 3 times over.
Directed by Justin Escue, a native to the state of Indiana, the film is in the hands of a passionate and creative storyteller with a personal connection to the plot. “It’s nice to be able to get back to my home state and not only tell a story which has such meaning to me, but also help create a sustainable industry in the community,” says Escue.
“Although we are committed to the smallest details through various organic product placement sponsorships with companies like Firestone and having their tires on the winning Marmon Wasp, this story, like Hoosiers and Rudy were much more than sports films, is also much more than a racing film. Racing back then was a true bloodsport. Mix that with what was the very real carnage of death, family, and love drama and you have a very raw and historically accurate film with something for everyone.
The project is set to be released in two parts, the first to be a theatrically released feature film about the running of the inaugural Indianapolis 500, and the second to be a limited series, possibly the first of its kind to use the same cast in lead roles, will pick up with the story of Carl’s life after the race when he develops what is now Miami Beach. Think “Hell on Wheels meets Boardwalk Empire and the Great Gatsby” says Escue.
Joining the production is the team from T-Minus Productions, one of Hollywood’s preeminent stunt coordination companies.
As part of the project and being shopped as a separate reality show is the building of the 40 replica cars by none other than Corky Coker and his team at Honest Charlie Garage.
