Centre Technologies Named 3rd Largest Houston-area Cyber Security Company
We're committed to delivering Houston businesses enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions backed by local support.”HOUSTON, TEXAS , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centre Technologies has been recognized by the Houston Business Journal as the 3rd largest IT company in the city. Headquartered in Houston, Centre Technologies also has offices that include fail-over Network Operating Centers (NOCs) in Dallas, Austin, and throughout the Gulf Coast Region.
Founded in 2006 by Chris Pace, Centre Technologies has since grown exponentially, developing a reputation for delivering consistent IT guidance and technology implementation that places cybersecurity first. In addition to its notably reliable and personalized IT Managed Services, Centre provides enterprise-grade cybersecurity protection across endpoints, network and cloud services.
With increased cyber threats impacting mid-sized businesses, Centre has invested in research and development of comprehensive IT security solutions backed by a 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC), including Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Managed Vulnerability Scanning (MVS), and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). Businesses that partner with Centre have access to a local Managed Service Provider (MSP), Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) all-in-one.
With new CISO Anthony Leatherwood powering the production of cyber security solutions that ensure businesses remain protected from ever-evolving cyber threats, Centre Technologies continues to deliver optimal solutions to SMBs in Houston and businesses all around Texas. You can learn more about the services Centre Technologies offers on their website at centretechnologies.com.
