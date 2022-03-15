Draw results available for spring turkey controlled hunts

Spring turkey controlled hunt draw results are available now.

The results have been posted through Fish and Game’s licensing system, GoOutdoorsIdaho.com. Hunters can check their GoOutdoorsIdaho account to view their controlled hunt tags draw results for spring turkey. Email notifications will be sent to those who provided an email address on their profile.

Hunters who were successful in the draw can purchase the controlled hunt tag through their GoOutdoorsIdaho customer account, at any Fish and Game regional office location, at any license vendor location, or by calling 1-800-554-8685. Tags purchased online or over the phone will include an additional convenience fee and will be mailed to the mailing address on file.

Those without a GoOutdoorsIdaho customer account can get step-by-step instructions for how to set one up on the Controlled Hunt Results web page.

Hunters who were successful in the draw will still receive a notification card by mail by early April, however, it is the responsibility of hunters to find out their draw results for hunts. Those who do not have access to the internet can either wait to receive their notification card, or visit a Fish and Game license vendor to determine draw status.

New spring turkey seasons and rules now in effect

Turkey hunters should note that the new 2022-23 turkey seasons and rules will affect a handful of controlled turkey hunts across five regions.

Panhandle

An archery-only spring and fall turkey hunts was added on Farragut State Park/WMA.

Southwest

The hunt boundary description was changed for turkey Controlled Hunts No. 9101, No. 9103 and No. 9202, in Controlled Hunt Area 38-2.

Magic Valley

Spring Controlled Hunts No. 9012 (April 15 - May 5; 30 permits) and No. 9013 (May 6-25; 30 permits) in Unit 54, were eliminated and replaced with a single controlled hunt from April 15 – May 25, with 15 total permits.

The number of wild turkey tags was reduced from 30 to 15 in youth Controlled Hunt No. 9004.

Southeast

Spring turkey Controlled Hunts (No. 9005, No. 9014, No. 9015) in Unit 68A were converted to general season opportunity.

The opening date for turkey Controlled Hunt No. 9106 was changed from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1 in Unit 70.

A fall turkey controlled hunt was created in Unit 68A, with 50 tags; season dates are concurrent with general seasons in the Southeast Region (Sep. 15 – Nov. 30).

Unit 70 was added to the list of units with a fall general season in the Southeast Region.

Salmon

Fall turkey controlled hunt tag allocation was increased from 15 to 50, and moved the season start date from Sep. 15 to Sep. 1 in Units 21, 21A, 29, 30 and a portion of Unit 28 downstream from the Hat Creek drainage (Controlled Hunt No. 9018)

Spring turkey controlled hunt tag allocation was increased from 10 to 40 in Units 21, 21A, 29, 30 and that portion of Unit 28 downstream from the Hat Creek drainage (Controlled Hunt No. 9006)

Spring youth-only turkey controlled hunt tag allocation was increased from 5 to 25 in Units 21, 21A, 29, 30 and that portion of Unit 28 downstream from the Hat Creek drainage (Controlled Hunt No. 9001)

The new 2022-23 turkey seasons and bag limits brochure is available online, at licensed vendors and Fish and Game offices. Please refer to the online brochure for all current spring controlled hunts, seasons and bag limits.

Additional spring turkey hunting opportunities

For those who didn’t draw a controlled hunt tag, there are still turkey hunting opportunities to be had in many areas of the state, including the spring youth turkey hunt, which runs from April 8 through April 14, and the general spring season, which runs from April 15 through May 25.

Any exchanges of tags must be completed at a Fish and Game office. Reduced priced tags may be exchanged for a controlled hunt tag, but Special Unit turkey tags may not be exchanged.