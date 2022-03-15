Results from 2022 state archery tournament

The 2022 Iowa Archery in the Schools Program season culminated with the state tournament March 5-6 at the at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, where nearly 1,800 archers competed for scholarships and awards in bullseye targets and 660 archers competed for scholarships and awards 3D targets.

State tournament results

Nationals Competition

Male and female archers that placed in the top 10 within their division as individuals, receive a guaranteed spot to participate in one of the national tournaments. Information on nationals qualification can be found at www.naspschools.org under 2022 NASP Tournament Qualification.

Senior Scholarships

Haney Family Foundation Senior Scholarship (Essay Based)

$1,000 - Zach Kongable (Center Point Urbana High School)

$1,000 - Mason Lind (West Des Moines Valley High School)

$1,000 - Hailey Glover (North Scott High School)

Chuck "Coach" Hallier Memorial Senior Scholarship (Essay Based)

$1,000 - Benjamin Johnson (Mount Vernon High School)

$1,000 -Valerie Beukema (Bondurant-Farrar High School)

3D State Tournament Top Performers

Alise Brockhaus, Lawton-Bronson High School, won the girls 3D competition with a score of 295. Evan Robertson, Springville Secondary School, won the boys 3D competition with a score of 292. Both archers received a $1,500 scholarship and a custom Gen-X Bow package. Erin Strohman, Spencer High School, was the girls 3D runner-up with a score of 289. Heber Blackmore, Springville Secondary School, was the boys 3D runner-up with a score of 290. Both runner-up archers received a $1,000 scholarship.

Bullseye State Tournament Top Performers

Alise Brockhaus, Lawton-Bronson High School, won the girls bullseye competition with a score of 295. Timm Chandonia, South Tama County Middle School, won the bullseye competition with a score of 295. Both archers received a $1,500 scholarship. Kailee Jacobs, Springville Secondary School, was the girls bullseye runner-up with a score of 293. Mason Lind, Valley High School, was the boys runner-up with a score of 294. Both runner-up archers received a $1,000 scholarship.

High All-Around (3D/Bullseye Combined State Tournament Scores)

Alise Brockhaus, Lawton-Bronson Jr/Sr High School, was the female high all-around champion with a total combined score of 590.

Evan Robertson, Springville Secondary School, was the male high all-around champion with a total combined score of 581.

Both archers received a $1,250 scholarship.

3D All-State Team (Highest League Score Combined with State Tournament Score)

Girls All-State

Alise Brockhaus – Lawton-Bronson Jr/Sr High School (Captain)

Erin Strohman – Spencer High School

Eastyn Petersen – West Fork High School

Taylor Butterwegge – Valley High School

Payton Bellings – Bellevue High School

Mackenzie Baustian – Prairie High School

Boys All-State

Heber Blackmore – Springville Secondary School (Captain)

Cooper Jipsen – Atlantic High School

Alexander Shover – Anamosa High School

Jacob Sarazin – Alburnett Middle School

Timm Chandonia – South Tama County Middle School

Zander Meister – Lawton-Bronson Jr/High School

Bullseye All-State Team (Highest League Score Combined with State Tournament Score)

Girls All-State

Erin Strohman (Spencer High School) (Captain)

Kailee Jacobs (Springville Secondary)

Taylor Butterwegge (Valley High School)

Alise Brockhaus (Lawton-Bronson Jr/Sr High School)

Sidney Fondell (Bellevue High School)

Emry Schmudlach (Jesup Middle School)

Boys All-State

Cooper Jipson (Atlantic High School) (Captain)

Timm Chandonia (South Tama County Middle School)

Mason Lind (Valley High School)

Conner Johnson (Atlantic High School)

Cael Post (Independence Jr/Sr High School)

Ty Harding (Westwood School – Sloan)

Complete Tournament Results

Bullseye: https://nasptournaments.org/ tournamentdetail.aspx?tid=8335

3D: https://nasptournaments.org/ tournamentdetail.aspx?tid=8551

State Archery Tournament Participation

1,786 bullseye archers representing 121 Iowa schools.

658 3D archers representing 81 schools.

The state tournament was sponsored by the Iowa Bowhunters Association, Ducks Unlimited, Whitetails Unlimited, Safari Club International, Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.