Red Haw State Park remains closed due to tornado damage

CHARITON – Red Haw State Park remains closed to visitors following the March 5 tornado through the park. The campground, which is the most heavily damaged area of the park, is anticipated to be closed until Labor Day.

Cleanup continues, with progress dependent on the weather. Visitors will not be allowed into the park for safety reasons and are asked to stay away at this time. Volunteer days to help with cleanup will be announced at a later date once major hazards are removed and the ground has dried out.

For future updates, visit the DNR’s Alerts and Closure page: www.iowadnr.gov/parkclosures