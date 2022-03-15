Clermont County Judicial Appointment

Clermont County Judge Kevin Miles begins serving the common pleas court on March 28.

Clermont County Judge Kevin Miles begins serving the common pleas court on March 28.

Clermont County Municipal Judge Kevin T. Miles was named to serve on the common pleas court today.

Gov. Mike DeWine made the judicial appointment to fill a vacancy left when Judge Jerry McBride retired. Judge Miles must run for election this year to complete the remainder of the unexpired term ending on Dec. 31, 2024.

Judge Miles has been a municipal judge since 2013. He worked for 13 years in the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office. His roles included the criminal division’s chief assistant prosecutor and assistant prosecutor in the felony and municipal divisions.

Judge Miles will join the common pleas court on March 28.