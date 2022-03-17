EdisonLearning Virtual Curriculum Receives Quality Matters Certification
Four EdisonLearning courses have earned the Quality Matters (QM) Certification Mark
Virtual and blended learning have become powerful solutions to improve students' access to a high-quality education, regardless of their life circumstances, socioeconomic status or zip code"FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- EdisonLearning, a longtime innovator in public education and leading provider of digital learning solutions for grades 6-12, has earned the Quality Matters (QM) Certification Mark, following a rigorous review process for virtual and blended course design quality.
The Quality Matters (QM) Certified courses are part of EdisonLearning’s 150+ full eCourses in core and elective subjects for Grades 6-12, plus Career and Technical Education (CTE), social-emotional learning (SEL) and student empowerment content, and nearly 50 embedded project-based learning (PBL) units focused on mastery.
According to Quality Matters, “The QM Certification Mark is the internationally recognized symbol of online and blended course design quality and represents EdisonLearning’s ongoing commitment to creating learning environments that provide learners with a clear pathway to success.”
The QM Official Review provided independent validation of the quality, learner-focused course design found in: Language Arts - 8th Grade; Algebra 1 (Competency Based); Mathematics - 8th Grade; and Spanish 1 (Competency Based). These courses are now listed on the QM directory of certified courses.
“Virtual and blended learning have become powerful solutions to improve students’ access to a high-quality education, regardless of their life circumstances, socioeconomic status or zip code,” said Thom Jackson, President and CEO of EdisonLearning. “We are pleased with the QM Certification, and proud to be a member of Quality Matters, since both validate our dedication to continuous improvement, including the innovative work of our curriculum designers and educators involved with the certified courses.”
In addition to the virtual eCourses EdisonLearning provides to individual schools and districts, the company is now offering to parents and students an engaging at-home learning experience through EdisonLearnNow®.
With EdisonLearnNow™, parents have access to core and elective course offerings as well as social-emotional learning, career preparatory, and technical education. Families also have the option to create a full-time course load or select a course or two individually.
About EdisonLearning
EdisonLearning brings together best practices in instruction, developed over three decades of supporting schools, with blended solutions designed by educators to meet students where they are and deliver the education they need and deserve. The company’s comprehensive content, resources and support include 150+ full eCourses in core and elective subjects, plus career and technical education and social-emotional learning; actionable learning analytics dashboards and blockchain-enabled micro-credentials; and instructional services teachers and advisors who provide personalized student support. The guiding purpose behind all of EdisonLearning’s work is to ensure equitable access and opportunity for each and every learner. Learn more at www.edisonlearning.com
About Quality Matters
Grounded in research. Driven by best practices. A community that puts learners first. Quality Matters (QM) is the global organization leading quality assurance in online and innovative digital teaching and learning environments. It provides a scalable quality assurance system for online and blended learning used within and across organizations. When you see QM Certification Marks on courses or programs, it means they have met QM Course Design Standards or QM Program Review Criteria in a rigorous review process.
