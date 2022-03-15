cloudIT, LLC Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona Acquires AllPro Technologies, Cincinnati, Ohio
cloudIT, Phoenix, AZ acquires AllPro Technologies, Cincinnati, OH bringing best practices, innovative technology, and cutting edge solutions to Ohio businesses.PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- cloudIT, LLC headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona acquires AllPro Technologies, Cincinnati, Ohio with the goal of bringing best practices, innovative technology, cutting edge solutions, and extreme customer support with a single point of contact to Ohio organizations. cloudIT specializes in providing clients with custom IT and Voice solutions along with award winning support.
The AllPro acquisition enables cloudIT to meet its milestone objective of developing enterprise level, nationwide support for small, medium, and large organizations throughout the United States. cloudIT has been recognized by INC. 5000 for the last three years running as one of the fastest growing, privately held companies in America. cloudIT offers a diverse menu of technical expertise allowing organizations to decide what best fits their requirements such as managed/outsourced IT services, multi-level cybersecurity support, hosted VOIP telephone service, custom built cloud solutions and hardware integration, and procurement all through one trusted partner.
The addition of AllPro strengthens cloudIT’s core service offerings and builds upon its successful integration of previous acquisitions. Through five previous successful acquisitions, cloudIT has achieved proactive outstanding strategic growth, while also providing ample opportunity for employee career development. This acquisition demonstrates cloudIT’s commitment to growth and continued solutions that materially improve business processes, while enabling seamless consumer experiences across touch points and locations.
According to Vince Kent, cloudIT’s CEO "AllPro adds a substantial presence in the Midwest region. Not only are they bringing over a large portfolio of clients, they are also adding years of industry specific talent and experience to support our growing customer base. Together, we will accomplish our goal of becoming the best-in-class national Technology Service Provider that delivers industry leading technology solutions, invests in our employees, and provides an exceptionally high-level of service to our valued clients."
“First and foremost, taking care of our clients is the top priority”, said Mel Cook, AllPro CEO. "cloudIT delivers world class cybersecurity infrastructure along with a robust package of managed services that will drastically improve our client's business processes in the future. At the end of the day this is an extraordinary opportunity to also leverage cloudIT's sales and marketing engine to help grow the Ohio market, while offering our current staff members the chance to get on board with a growth organization and continue to build their careers."
