Folk Rockers Little Wretches Release Spiritually-Fueled Full Length "Red Beets & Horseradish"

The international iTunes chart-topping band led by Robert Andrew Wagner issues their first album of new material since 2020's "Undesirables And Anarchists."

The heart of the songs lies not in the suffering of the characters but in the indomitable faith and humor that sustains them”
— Robert A. Wagner, Little Wretches

HARLEYSVILLE, PA, USA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the release of 2020's "Undesirables And Anarchists," PA-based indie folk troupe Little Wretches re-emerged as one of the area's premiere exports. The album was heard on over 115 AM/FM stations in the country, and it included the #1 international iTunes hit, "The Ballad of Johnny Blowtorch." In 2021, a live acoustic album, "Live at the Mattress Factory: Songs from the Land of Pit Bulls & Poker Machines" was released, yielding another #1, "All Of My Friends." Now, 150K Spotify streams and 61K Youtube views later, the band, led by Frontman and Songwriter, Robert Andrew Wagner, is releasing their first album of new material in 2 years.

According to Robert Wagner, "RED BEETS AND HORSERADISH' (out on March 18th, 2022) is inspired by a relish or side-dish usually served around the holidays of Easter or Passover by various ethnicities of Eastern Europe. For the Serbs, for example, the red of the beets is symbolic of the blood of their people, and the horseradish the bitterness of their suffering. For others, the symbolism involves the blood of their savior and the bitterness of His suffering. People in the Jewish tradition also enjoy the dish, but there is no blood involved—the beets are merely for flavor—but the horseradish does represent the memory of bitter suffering in bondage. The songs on the album involve vignettes and portraits of people who’ve suffered—old people, sick people, crazy people, people who are alone—but the heart of the songs lies not in the suffering of the characters but in the indomitable faith and humor that sustains them."

Watch the video for the first single, "Palms And Crosses" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53PzZDhT3Ho

TRACK LIST:
1. Rise
2. Lovingkindness
3. Palms and Crosses
4. Nothing Was Given to Me
5. Winter’s Grace
6. Tiger Pajamas
7. Heaven Was Open
8. It’s Raining
9. Old Hundredth
10. Old Lillian’s Story
11. Walked Along
12. Duquesne
13. It’s All between Me & God

Drums--Mike Madden
Bass--John Carson
Piano--H.K. Hilner, Hollis Greathouse
Guitars--Robert Andrew Wagner
Lead Vocals—Robert Andrew Wagner and Rosa Colucci
Background Vocals—Emma Golebie, Jack Erdie, Rosa Colucci, Robert Wagner

Produced by The Little Wretches
Recorded by Hollis Greathouse
Mastered by Tom Dimuzio

All songs by Robert Andrew Wagner except RISE by Jack Erdie (with additional traditional lyrics), WINTER’S GRACE by Annette Dietz and Robert Andrew Wagner, and OLD HUNDREDTH by Traditional, arranged by Robert Andrew Wagner.

Artwork by Melinda Pietrusza

https://littlewretches.com
https://www.facebook.com/thelittlewretches

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Folk Rockers Little Wretches Release Spiritually-Fueled Full Length "Red Beets & Horseradish"

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Folk Rockers Little Wretches Release Spiritually-Fueled Full Length "Red Beets & Horseradish"
New York’s Redray Frazier Launches Highly Anticipated New Single ‘The Real Thing’
Canadian Folk Singer-Songwriter Alex Krawczyk Releases Cathartic Debut Album "Le Olam"
View All Stories From This Author