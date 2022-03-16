KryptoNurd Helps Citrust Join Forces with AlgoFund
An official letter of mutual intent signifies the beginning of a relationship designed to add value for the Algorand community.
We believe the Citrust-AlgoFund collaboration will open limitless opportunities for both communities and bring more value to the Algorand space.”DALLAS, TX, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citrust announced today that they have signed an official letter of mutual intent with AlgoFund, an opportunity that was made possible by the networking connections of the KryptoNurd team. Both companies are passionate about innovation and the Algorand ecosystem, as well as supporting projects and investors. Full partnership details will be revealed by the end of the month.
Lauren Wixom, Head of Marketing for Citrust stated:
“In the course of interviewing hundreds of projects and founders we have uncovered a real need to help and guide these new blockchain projects to market. As the Citrust team was building a platform for projects to gain exposure and community reviews, AlgoFund was building an IDO launchpad and staking platform for the same audience. It makes perfect sense to join forces and come one step closer to having a full onboarding blueprint for any project with tokenomics.”
Monty Brennan, speaking as an advisor on the AlgoFund Project stated:
“We believe the Citrust-AlgoFund collaboration will open limitless opportunities for both communities and bring more value to the Algorand space.”
Citrust supported the recent launch of the KryptoNurd $NURD token and has adopted it to use as their own loyalty token. This experience was an eyeopener for both teams and highlighted the mentorship needed for new projects, and the challenges that they face. Citrust and AlgoFund are committed to moving forward together in ways that benefit both of their communities, along with the Algorand ecosystem at large. The Alogrand Blockchain currently has more than 900 projects being built and providing a portal for those projects is priority number one for all parties involved.
About AlgoFund
AlgoFund is a launchpad to empower innovative and disruptive projects on the Algorand network. The vision is simple: to help fund startups while providing a safe platform for early investors.
About Citrust
Citrust is a hub for the Algorand community. It is home to crowdsourced project reviews, curated Algorand news content, new project release notes, and more. Citrust has a process to verify users and information, solving the issues of communication. This vetting process creates trust and transparency.
About KryptoNurd
Monty is an Algorand enthusiast with a strong background in sales, marketing, and finance. He is the driving force behind the KryptoNurd team and the lead point of contact for interviews and new content. $NURD tokens will be eligible to be exchanged for specialty NFTs, project swag, and eventually, the token will grant access to DAOs formed for a variety of purposes such as real estate, new project accelerators, and more.
